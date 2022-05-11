The new 2022 Range Rover Sport is ready to rock you
If you enjoy an SUV injected with a bit of dynamism, the new Range Rover Sport is sure to pique your interest. Based on the fifth-generation Range Rover unveiled towards the end of 2021, this sleek newcomer is all about maximum driving enjoyment with an aluminium-infused monocoque chassis that is 35% stiffer than the previous model.
This rock-solid foundation is bolstered by the British marque's latest generation Dynamic Air Suspension that introduces switchable volume air springs for the first time. This lets the Range Rover Sport merge bump-absorbing comfort with a level of handling prowess that'll certainly put a smile on your face when attacking your favourite winding back road.
Fed by a constant stream of eHorizon navigation data, this sophisticated suspension system monitors the road ahead and automatically primes itself for upcoming bends. For even sharper reflexes through the twisty bits, the Solihull engineers have equipped it with Dynamic Response Pro, a 48-volt electronic active roll system capable of applying up to 1,400Nm of torque across each axle for improved body control even at higher speeds.
Of course the list of chassis tweaks don't end there. The newfangled Stormer Handling Pack (optional on the D350 and P400 but standard on the plug-in electric hybrid and V8 model derivatives) sweetens the dynamic deal with the addition of all-wheel-steering (for better low-speed maneuverability and improved high-speed stability), torque vectoring by braking and an electronic active differential. Configurable programs allow the driver to tailor the driving experience to suit varying on and off road conditions.
According to Land Rover SA, the local Range Rover Sport lineup will kick off with the entry-level P400 petrol and D350 diesel models that both feature 3.0l six-cylinder Ingenium engines. Next up is the P510e plug-in hybrid that marries a 3.0l six-cylinder Ingenium engine to a 105kW electric motor and 38.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack, producing a total system output of 375kW. Expect it to scamper to 100km/h in a mere 5.4 seconds and achieve a claimed maximum electric driving range of up to 113km.
Up at the sharp end, the flagship P530 packs a new BMW-sourced 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 engine that muscles out a mighty 390kW for a scorching 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds. Later down the line – bank on 2024 – an all-electric model will join the fray.
All Range Rover Sport derivatives are equipped with a slick-shifting eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox that seamlessly delivers torque to all four wheels via the firm's latest-generation Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) system. Adaptive Off-Road Cruise control also features as does Terrain Response 2 that tweaks the vehicle's systems to better attack a broad range of off road environs. Drivers can choose from a broad range of preset modes or simply leave the system in auto mode and let the car's brain do all the work.
As with its stately Range Rover sibling, the Range Rover Sport ships with an ultra luxurious interior that offers a vast array of cutting-edge technology including a 13.1-inch curved touchscreen positioned at the centre of the modernist dashboard. Connected to the Pivi Pro infotainment system, it controls everything from navigation and media right through to vehicle settings. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard as is a 15-watt inductive charging pad that will keep your smartphone juiced sans any messy cables.
Other technological highlights bundled in as standard on the Range Rover Sport include emergency braking, a 3D surround camera, front and rear parking sensors, wade sensing, ClearSight ground view, manoeuvring lights, driver condition monitor and lane keep assist.
Depending on your model – and your budget – you can glam-up your interior with a vast array of options including a thumping 29-speaker Meridian sound system with active noise cancellation, next-generation Cabin Air Purification Pro climate control system and 22-way adjustable, heated and ventilated electric memory front seats fitted with massage function and winged headrests. As is the fashion, the cabin can be trimmed in a range of sustainable and vegan-friendly material choices. However, traditionalists will be pleased to hear grained, Windsor or soft Semi-Aniline leather options are also available.
In terms of availability, the new Range Rover Sport is scheduled to arrive in SA towards the end of 2022 with pricing and final specifications to be announced at a later date.
