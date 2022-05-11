The new 2022 Range Rover Sport is ready to rock you

If you enjoy an SUV injected with a bit of dynamism, the new Range Rover Sport is sure to pique your interest. Based on the fifth-generation Range Rover unveiled towards the end of 2021, this sleek newcomer is all about maximum driving enjoyment with an aluminium-infused monocoque chassis that is 35% stiffer than the previous model.

This rock-solid foundation is bolstered by the British marque's latest generation Dynamic Air Suspension that introduces switchable volume air springs for the first time. This lets the Range Rover Sport merge bump-absorbing comfort with a level of handling prowess that'll certainly put a smile on your face when attacking your favourite winding back road.