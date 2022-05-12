Frugal hybrid models join new 2022 Lexus NX range
Lexus confirmed this week that three hybrid models have been added to the 2022 NX line-up. Bolstering the two conventional petrol offerings (the NX 250 EX and NX 350 F Sport), customers can now opt for the NX 350h EX, 350h SE or flagship 350h F Sport.
All three are powered by a 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine partnered to the firm's fourth-generation hybrid system incorporating E-Four technology. As on the Toyota Rav4 Hybrid, this means you get an electric motor mounted on the front and rear axles for extra traction across slippery surfaces. It's variable too, meaning that the vehicle's computerised brain automatically optimises the torque distribution ratio to suit driving conditions, which can vary between 100% in the front to a 20:80 front-rear split.
Lexus claims this powertrain packs a total system output of 179kW: good enough for a 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.7 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 200km/h. Fuel consumption across the combined cycle measures in a miserly 5.0l/100km. Not bad.
Pricing for the new Lexus NX hybrid range is as follows:
NX 350h EX: R888,500
NX 350h SE: R1,040,700
NX 350h F Sport: R 1,065,500
A seven-year/105,000km warranty and maintenance plan is included as standard.
