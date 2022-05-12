×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
New Models

Frugal hybrid models join new 2022 Lexus NX range

12 May 2022 - 11:59 By Motoring Reporter
The new Lexus NX hybrid range offers three models – the NX 350h EX, 350h SE or flagship 350h F Sport.
The new Lexus NX hybrid range offers three models – the NX 350h EX, 350h SE or flagship 350h F Sport.
Image: Supplied

Lexus confirmed this week that three hybrid models have been added to the 2022 NX line-up. Bolstering the two conventional petrol offerings (the NX 250 EX and NX 350 F Sport), customers can now opt for the NX 350h EX, 350h SE or flagship 350h F Sport.

All three are powered by a 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine partnered to the firm's fourth-generation hybrid system incorporating E-Four technology. As on the Toyota Rav4 Hybrid, this means you get an electric motor mounted on the front and rear axles for extra traction across slippery surfaces. It's variable too, meaning that the vehicle's computerised brain automatically optimises the torque distribution ratio to suit driving conditions, which can vary between 100% in the front to a 20:80 front-rear split. 

Fuel consumption across the combined cycle measures in a miserly 5.0l/100km.
Fuel consumption across the combined cycle measures in a miserly 5.0l/100km.
Image: Supplied

Lexus claims this powertrain packs a total system output of 179kW: good enough for a 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.7 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 200km/h. Fuel consumption across the combined cycle measures in a miserly 5.0l/100km. Not bad.

Pricing for the new Lexus NX hybrid range is as follows:

NX 350h EX: R888,500

NX 350h SE: R1,040,700

NX 350h F Sport: R 1,065,500

A seven-year/105,000km warranty and maintenance plan is included as standard. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

VW to challenge Rivian and Ford with electric Scout SUV

Volkswagen plans to reintroduce the Scout off-road brand in the US offering new electric pick-up and sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), the German ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro touches down in Mzansi with lots of bells and whistles

The new Chery Tiggo 7 Pro has arrived in SA. Slotting in between its Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro siblings, this stylish SUV is yet another a ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

The new 2022 Range Rover Sport is ready to rock you

If you enjoy an SUV injected with a bit of dynamism, the new Range Rover Sport is sure to pique your interest.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. This mint 1992 BMW 325i has only 17,340km on the clock Reviews
  2. These are the 10 most searched for used luxury SUVs in SA Features
  3. POLL | Would you buy a Chinese car? Features
  4. King of the Hill records shattered at 2022 Simola Hillclimb Motorsport
  5. The new 2022 Range Rover Sport is ready to rock you New Models

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail