Frugal hybrid models join new 2022 Lexus NX range

Lexus confirmed this week that three hybrid models have been added to the 2022 NX line-up. Bolstering the two conventional petrol offerings (the NX 250 EX and NX 350 F Sport), customers can now opt for the NX 350h EX, 350h SE or flagship 350h F Sport.

All three are powered by a 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine partnered to the firm's fourth-generation hybrid system incorporating E-Four technology. As on the Toyota Rav4 Hybrid, this means you get an electric motor mounted on the front and rear axles for extra traction across slippery surfaces. It's variable too, meaning that the vehicle's computerised brain automatically optimises the torque distribution ratio to suit driving conditions, which can vary between 100% in the front to a 20:80 front-rear split.