New Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II debuts with subtle upgrades

British luxury car maker Rolls-Royce has treated its current eighth-generation Phantom saloon to something of a midlife refresh with various exterior and interior tweaks.

And perhaps most notable is the addition of a new Pantheon grille that makes the ‘RR’ Badge of Honour and iconic Spirit of Ecstasy mascot more prominent when viewed from the front. The grille itself is now illuminated (a feature that debuted on its slightly smaller Ghost sibling) while the headlamps now sport intricate laser-cut bezel starlights that add further visual excitement to the car's already impressive night-time presence.