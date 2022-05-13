VW announces new Taigo local specification and launch date

Volkswagen confirmed on Friday that its sleek new Taigo will go on sale in SA in June.

Built on the firm's MQB A0 platform, the Taigo is based on the Nivus launched in Brazil in 2020. It's no surprise then that it shares the same proportions at 4,266mm long, 1,494mm tall and 1,757mm wide. The wheelbase measures in at 2,566mm – 15mm longer than the T-Cross. Boot space comes in at a claimed 438 litres. This is, weirdly enough, 23 litres more than what you get in the Nivus, but 17 litres less than the T-Cross. This is because of its raked roofline that slopes down to a subtle boot spoiler. But, hey, that's the price you have to pay for those coupé-inspired looks, right?

From launch next month Volkswagen SA will be offering three Taigo derivatives starting with the entry-level Life. Standard features on this model include LED headlamps and taillights, electric foldable and heated exterior mirrors, 16-inch "Belmopan" alloy wheels and black roof rails. Inside you'll find a 6.5-inch Composition colour infotainment system with App Connect, We Connect Go, a front centre armrest with a USB-C interface and a leather multifunction steering wheel. The seats are trimmed in Slash/Stoff fabric.