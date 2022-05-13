VW announces new Taigo local specification and launch date
Volkswagen confirmed on Friday that its sleek new Taigo will go on sale in SA in June.
Built on the firm's MQB A0 platform, the Taigo is based on the Nivus launched in Brazil in 2020. It's no surprise then that it shares the same proportions at 4,266mm long, 1,494mm tall and 1,757mm wide. The wheelbase measures in at 2,566mm – 15mm longer than the T-Cross. Boot space comes in at a claimed 438 litres. This is, weirdly enough, 23 litres more than what you get in the Nivus, but 17 litres less than the T-Cross. This is because of its raked roofline that slopes down to a subtle boot spoiler. But, hey, that's the price you have to pay for those coupé-inspired looks, right?
From launch next month Volkswagen SA will be offering three Taigo derivatives starting with the entry-level Life. Standard features on this model include LED headlamps and taillights, electric foldable and heated exterior mirrors, 16-inch "Belmopan" alloy wheels and black roof rails. Inside you'll find a 6.5-inch Composition colour infotainment system with App Connect, We Connect Go, a front centre armrest with a USB-C interface and a leather multifunction steering wheel. The seats are trimmed in Slash/Stoff fabric.
Building on the spec of the Life is the Style that ships standard with IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps, a rear bumper jewelled with a chrome strip and silver diffuser plus a set of silver anodised roof rails. Other neat add-ons include ambient lighting, 17-inch "Aberdeen" alloy wheels, full park distance control, dynamic light assist, 10.25-inch digital cockpit pro, an active info display and an eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system.
The flagship Taigo R-Line stands out from its lesser siblings with R-Line front and rear bumpers with high-gloss black inserts. Adding to this model's sporty vibes is a standard black headliner, stainless steel pedals, privacy glass for rear and side windows, an active info display as well as a set of 17-inch "Valencia" alloy wheels. Customers can also fit the optional Black Style Package that applies a high-gloss black finish to exterior bits such as the mirror caps, radiator grille and tailpipe trim, plus black 18-inch "Misano" alloy wheels.
On the powertrain front, all local Taigo models come partnered to a 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged engine making 85kW and 200Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG transmission. Expect a 0-100km/h sprint time of 11.3 seconds while fuel consumption across the combined cycle measures in a decent 5.4l/100km.
Retail pricing of the Volkswagen Taigo will be announced closer to the launch date.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.