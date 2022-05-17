×

New all-electric Cadillac Lyriq will start at over $60,000

17 May 2022 - 07:47 By Reuters
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq's rear wheel drive (RWD) variant prices start at $62,990 (roughly R1,010,866) and will offer an EPA-estimated 502km of range on a full charge.
Image: Supplied

General Motors Co's luxury brand, Cadillac, will sell both models of its all-electric sport utility vehicle Lyriq for more than $60,000 (roughly R962,883), the US automaker said on Monday.

GM will start taking orders this week for the Lyriq, an all-electric mid-size SUV that was unveiled in August 2020 in a move by the automaker to transform its traditional combustion engine line-up to an electric one.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq's rear-wheel drive (RWD) variant prices start at $62,990 (roughly R1,010,866) and will offer an EPA-estimated 502km of range on a full charge, Detroit-based GM said. Its all-wheel drive (AWD) model will start at $64,990 (roughly R1,010,866).

The premium brand had received 233,000 expressions of interest from consumers, Cadillac's global vice-president Rory Harvey said in March.

The automaker will start taking orders for both models on May 19, with RWD deliveries expected to start this fall. Initial deliveries of the AWD model are expected to start in early 2023.

Earlier this year, GM told suppliers to gear up for production of 25,000 Lyriqs in 2022, up from the previous 3,200 planned, sources told Reuters in February.

