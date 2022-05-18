BMW gives its 3 Series range a refresh

Opt for the former and BMW will bolt on more aggressive front and rear bumpers, kidney grilles with a honeycomb finish and 18-inch M lightweight alloy wheels with mixed-size tyres. Pick the latter and the sporty feels are amplified with extended M High-gloss Shadowline trim, M lights Shadowline as well as M Sport brakes with red calipers.

BMW has also expanded the exterior paint palette for the new 3 Series range and is now offering Skyscraper Grey metallic and M Brooklyn Grey metallic as part of the M Sport package. The BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey metallic and Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic special paint finishes can also be selected. Customers can also choose from a selection of about 150 additional BMW Individual special paint finishes.

The interior of the new 3 Series has been treated to a fairly comprehensive overhaul, with a new dashboard design built specially to accommodate the BMW Curved Display as seen in the all-electric i4. Here, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster merges seamlessly with a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, creating a single high-resolution unit. Running the firm's latest software, this cutting-edge system has allowed BMW to cut down on the number of physical buttons cluttering up the dashboard and centre console.