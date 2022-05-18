New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance ready to tackle Goodwood Festival of Speed
Porsche has revealed its new 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance: a rolling test bed for an all-electric race car the Stuttgart-based marque is hoping to bring to market in 2025.
Built on the same chassis as the current Cayman GT4 Clubsport, the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is 140mm wider and sports roughly 6,000 parts that had to be designed from scratch. Porsche claims the body is made from natural fibre composite materials that generate fewer emissions than the production of synthetic materials, while the 18-inch Michelin racing tyres are composed from a high percentage of renewable materials. A plethora of recycled carbon fibre bits also help boost this electric racer's eco credentials.
As with last year's Mission R concept – Porsche's first serious signal of intent it would be pursuing fully electric customer racing cars – the drivetrain of the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance consists of permanently excited synchronous motors mounted on both the front and rear axles. Together, they turn this Porsche into an all-wheel-drive racer that can deliver a peak output of up to 800kW. In simulated racing conditions a steady 450kW is available for 30 minutes, which is the duration of a current Carrera Cup race. In terms of lap times and top speed, Porsche claims the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is on par with the performance of the current 992-generation 911 GT3 Cup. So, yeah, it's quick.
To help keep under bonnet temperatures in check Porsche has equipped the motors and battery pack with direct oil cooling. Thanks to 900-volt technology, the state of charge (SoC) of the battery at full charging capacity jumps from 5% to 80% in 15 minutes.
“With the Mission R, we’ve shown how Porsche envisages sustainable customer motor racing," said Porsche GT racing vehicle project manager, Matthias Scholz.
"The 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance demonstrates this vision works impressively on the racetrack. We’re very excited about the response because a one-make cup with electric racing cars would be an important addition to our existing customer racing programme.”
The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance celebrates its premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from June 23 to 26 2022. At the famous motorsport festival in southern England, the all-electric concept car will take part in the 1.9km hill climb event.
