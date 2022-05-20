New BMW M4 CSL wants to eat your Porsche 911 GT3 for breakfast

This is it, folks, the new and hotly-anticipated BMW M4 CSL. Designed to better hunt down the likes of the Porsche 911 GT3, this evil-looking piece of equipment represents the pinnacle of the current M4 range and is the first BMW to wear the legendary Coupe Sport Leichtbau badge since the E46 M3 CSL broke cover back in 2003. So, big shoes to fill.

Available in Frozen Brooklyn Grey metallic, Alpine White or Sapphire Black, the BMW M4 CSL weighs 100kg less than the M4 Competition, thanks to a plethora of weight saving measures. These include the deletion of the rear seats and seat belts (-21kg), the fitting of feathery M Carbon full bucket front seats (-27kg) and a pairing back on the amount of sound-deadening material (-15kg). Of course the list doesn't end there. Lightweight alloy wheels, springs, struts and a M Carbon ceramic brake system help shed another 21kg, while extensive use of CFRP body panels (roof, bonnet and boot lid) saves a further 11kg. There's also a new titanium rear silencer (-4kg) and detail modifications to areas such as the kidney grille, rear lights, floor mats and automatic climate control system (-4kg). All in all BMW has worked hard to get the kerb weight of the M4 CSL down to 1,625kg.