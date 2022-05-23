Local pricing and specs announced for new 2022 Toyota Starlet

Although the new Toyota Starlet is only set to launch in SA in June, this hasn't stopped the popular Japanese carmaker from posting local pricing and specifications on its website.

Effectively a second generation Suzuki Baleno with a different front bumper and grille, the new Starlet hatchback promises to drive better than the outgoing model thanks to the implementation of a more rigid body shell that makes use of extra high-tensile steel. The suspension, steering and drivetrain have also been fettled for improved performance.

From launch the new Starlet lineup will begin with the entry-level Xi model. Riding on 15-inch steel wheels, it includes standard niceties such as a fully automatic air-conditioner, electric windows, a sliding front armrest and a multi-function steering wheel. You also get a touchscreen infotainment system that syncs with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and is connected to four speakers. Three USB ports are standard as is a 12-volt power socket.