Local pricing and specs announced for new 2022 Toyota Starlet
Although the new Toyota Starlet is only set to launch in SA in June, this hasn't stopped the popular Japanese carmaker from posting local pricing and specifications on its website.
Effectively a second generation Suzuki Baleno with a different front bumper and grille, the new Starlet hatchback promises to drive better than the outgoing model thanks to the implementation of a more rigid body shell that makes use of extra high-tensile steel. The suspension, steering and drivetrain have also been fettled for improved performance.
From launch the new Starlet lineup will begin with the entry-level Xi model. Riding on 15-inch steel wheels, it includes standard niceties such as a fully automatic air-conditioner, electric windows, a sliding front armrest and a multi-function steering wheel. You also get a touchscreen infotainment system that syncs with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and is connected to four speakers. Three USB ports are standard as is a 12-volt power socket.
Next up is the mid-tier Xs that ups the exterior styling ante with a set of 16-inch alloy wheels and front LED fog lights. Interior specifications remain the same, however. Those seeking a little extra visual pizazz can opt for the flagship R294,900 Xr derivative that hits the Mzansi asphalt with chrome door handles, LED+ projector headlamps and automatic retracting side mirrors. Inside, this range-topper offers extras such as cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, push button start, a reverse camera, a snazzy colour TFT information display as well as a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with reach and rake adjustment. You also get two extra speakers for a better listening experience.
All new Starlet models are powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 77kW at 6,000rpm and 138Nm at 3,800rpm. This can be mated to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission (Xs and Xr models only). No matter which gearbox you choose, Toyota claims all variants will go from 0-100km/h in 11.2 seconds. Top speed in the manual is 170km/h and 165km/h in the automatic. The latter also sips a little more fuel on the combined cycle – 5.7l/100km versus 5.4l/100km in the manual.
Standard safety features across all models include rear park sensors, ABS brakes with EBD, hill assist control and vehicle stability control. Xi derivatives come equipped with a driver and passenger airbag while the Xs and Xr benefit from additional side and curtain airbags.
Pricing for the new 2022 Toyota Starlet range is as follows:
Xi manual: R226,200
Xs manual: R239,100
Xs automatic: R261,100
Xr manual: R294,900
Xr automatic: R313,300
Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty as well as a three-service/45,000km service plan.
