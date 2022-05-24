New BMW M4 M 50 Jahre Edition en route to Mzansi
BMW M turns 50 this year. And to celebrate this significant automotive milestone, BMW is launching an exclusive new M4 model infused with all sorts of special design tweaks.
Available in select markets only, the M4 M 50 Jahre Edition is available in Carbon Black, Macao Blue, Brands Hatch Grey, Imola Red or San Marino Blue. However the five examples that have been earmarked for SA are all licked in the latter. The car's forged double-spoke alloy wheels (19-inches front and 20-inches rear) are finished in Gold Bronze matte.
The interior has been spruced up with bespoke door sills and a metal plaque on the centre console, both of which are emblazoned with “Edition 50 Jahre BMW M” lettering. This has also been embroidered across the headrests of the standard M carbon bucket front seats.
As it's based on the M4 Competition, the M4 M 50 Jahre Edition comes fitted with the same twin-turbocharged 3.0l six-cylinder petrol engine making 375kW and 650Nm worth of torque. This is distributed to all four wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox with Drivelogic. Expect 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and a maximum speed of 290km/h.
The new BMW M4 M 50 Jahre Edition will arrive in SA during the fourth quarter of 2022. Pricing will be confirmed closer to that time.
