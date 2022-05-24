New BMW M4 M 50 Jahre Edition en route to Mzansi

The interior has been spruced up with bespoke door sills and a metal plaque on the centre console, both of which are emblazoned with “Edition 50 Jahre BMW M” lettering. This has also been embroidered across the headrests of the standard M carbon bucket front seats.

As it's based on the M4 Competition, the M4 M 50 Jahre Edition comes fitted with the same twin-turbocharged 3.0l six-cylinder petrol engine making 375kW and 650Nm worth of torque. This is distributed to all four wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox with Drivelogic. Expect 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and a maximum speed of 290km/h.

The new BMW M4 M 50 Jahre Edition will arrive in SA during the fourth quarter of 2022. Pricing will be confirmed closer to that time.

