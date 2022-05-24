SVI launches new B6 Stopgun V2.0 armouring package for Toyota Land Cruiser 79

Local Pretoria-based armoured car specialist SVI Engineering is now offering a full B6 Stopgun V2.0 armouring package for the Toyota Land Cruiser 79. Available for both single- and double-cab versions of this popular Japanese off-roader, this beefed-up semi-discreet level B6 kit offers occupants protection against assault rifles such as the AK47 and R1.

Like SVI’s other Stopgun V2.0 packages, this latest iteration features unobtrusive integrated door armour rather than the widely used double-door system, along with suitably upgraded hinges. Furthermore, flat armoured glass is bolted into each window frame, enhancing the structural integrity of the Land Cruiser 79’s doors and allowing for fuss-free replacement should any damage be sustained during an attack. Gun ports are also included in the package, though these can be deleted at the customer's request.