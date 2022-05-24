SVI launches new B6 Stopgun V2.0 armouring package for Toyota Land Cruiser 79
Local Pretoria-based armoured car specialist SVI Engineering is now offering a full B6 Stopgun V2.0 armouring package for the Toyota Land Cruiser 79. Available for both single- and double-cab versions of this popular Japanese off-roader, this beefed-up semi-discreet level B6 kit offers occupants protection against assault rifles such as the AK47 and R1.
Like SVI’s other Stopgun V2.0 packages, this latest iteration features unobtrusive integrated door armour rather than the widely used double-door system, along with suitably upgraded hinges. Furthermore, flat armoured glass is bolted into each window frame, enhancing the structural integrity of the Land Cruiser 79’s doors and allowing for fuss-free replacement should any damage be sustained during an attack. Gun ports are also included in the package, though these can be deleted at the customer's request.
A split windscreen is standard, with curved glass available as an option, as fitted to the vehicle in the accompanying images (which furthermore wears a likewise optional bull bar and ballistic grille combination). The roof, front fenders and all pillars too benefit from B6 bullet-resistant protection as does the under-bonnet battery and factory ABS unit.
To accommodate the extra kerb weight a front suspension upgrade is also included.
The Land Cruiser 79 kit is differentiated from SVI’s other Stopgun V2.0 packages by the fact it boasts full firewall protection, with the resulting armouring process requiring the temporary removal of the dashboard. In addition, the new package upgrades to full ballistic overlaps around the entirety of each door aperture, including the floor and sides.
Despite these mods the Stopgun V2.0 Plus package for the Land Cruiser 79 remains cost-effective — undercutting SVI’s B6 discreet solution by over R150,000 — and benefits from a build time of six weeks, with the vehicle still serviceable at Toyota dealerships thereafter.
In terms of pricing these packages start at R384,950 (ex VAT) for the Land Cruiser 79 single-cab and R549,950 (ex VAT) for the double-cab version.
