×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
New Models

SVI launches new B6 Stopgun V2.0 armouring package for Toyota Land Cruiser 79

24 May 2022 - 10:16 By Motorng Staff
The bespoke Land Cruiser 79 B6 Stopgun V2.0 armouring package is cost effective and quick to install.
The bespoke Land Cruiser 79 B6 Stopgun V2.0 armouring package is cost effective and quick to install.
Image: Supplied

Local Pretoria-based armoured car specialist SVI Engineering is now offering a full B6 Stopgun V2.0 armouring package for the Toyota Land Cruiser 79. Available for both single- and double-cab versions of this popular Japanese off-roader, this beefed-up semi-discreet level B6 kit offers occupants protection against assault rifles such as the AK47 and R1. 

Like SVI’s other Stopgun V2.0 packages, this latest iteration features unobtrusive integrated door armour rather than the widely used double-door system, along with suitably upgraded hinges. Furthermore, flat armoured glass is bolted into each window frame, enhancing the structural integrity of the Land Cruiser 79’s doors and allowing for fuss-free replacement should any damage be sustained during an attack. Gun ports are also included in the package, though these can be deleted at the customer's request.

Gun ports are fitted as standard.
Gun ports are fitted as standard.
Image: Supplied

A split windscreen is standard, with curved glass available as an option, as fitted to the vehicle in the accompanying images (which furthermore wears a likewise optional bull bar and ballistic grille combination). The roof, front fenders and all pillars too benefit from B6 bullet-resistant protection as does the under-bonnet battery and factory ABS unit.

To accommodate the extra kerb weight a front suspension upgrade is also included.

The Land Cruiser 79 kit is differentiated from SVI’s other Stopgun V2.0 packages by the fact it boasts full firewall protection, with the resulting armouring process requiring the temporary removal of the dashboard. In addition, the new package upgrades to full ballistic overlaps around the entirety of each door aperture, including the floor and sides.

To accommodate the extra kerb weight of the armouring package a front suspension upgrade is also included.
To accommodate the extra kerb weight of the armouring package a front suspension upgrade is also included.
Image: Supplied

Despite these mods the Stopgun V2.0 Plus package for the Land Cruiser 79 remains cost-effective — undercutting SVI’s B6 discreet solution by over R150,000 — and benefits from a build time of six weeks, with the vehicle still serviceable at Toyota dealerships thereafter.

In terms of pricing these packages start at R384,950 (ex VAT) for the Land Cruiser 79 single-cab and R549,950 (ex VAT) for the double-cab version. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

New BMW M4 M 50 Jahre Edition en route to Mzansi

BMW M turns 50 this year. And to celebrate this significant automotive milestone, BMW is launching an exclusive new M4 model infused with all sorts ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Local pricing and specs announced for new 2022 Toyota Starlet

Toyota announced on Monday that its all-new 2022 Starlet range is now on sale in SA.
Motoring
22 hours ago

Rare Shelby Speedster arrives in SA

Shelby SA is applying the finishing touches to a unique Shelby Speedster that's soon to be delivered to its owner in the Western Cape. One of three ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Ford Ranger and Everest wow the crowd at Nampo show news
  2. Behind the price tag: are we paying too much for cars in SA? Features
  3. Five cars that cost way more than R22m news
  4. Five tips that can help prevent your car from being stolen Features
  5. Insurers warn of new car theft device news

Latest Videos

Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...
Inside Medupi: R2.5bn repair bill for 'procedural non-compliance' and poor ...