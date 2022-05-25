Maserati unleashes its sexy new MC20 Cielo spyder

According to Maserati the Cielo (that's "sky" in Italian just in case you were wondering) weighs a mere 65kg more than the coupé, meaning that the car's power-to-weight ratio hasn't really been affected much. Indeed, armed with the firm's newfangled 3.0l twin-turbocharged "Nettuno" engine sending 470kW and 730Nm to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual clutch auto transmission, you can expect this seductive spyder to scorch its way from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 320km/h.

To better suit realtime road conditions customers can use a new digital interface to cycle between five different driving modes including GT, Sport, Corsa (track) and Wet. If you're feeling brave you can also opt for ESC Off mode, which is similar to Corsa mode but with the traction control completely disabled. The firmness of the suspension can be similarly tweaked with Soft or Mid available in GT and Sport modes and Mid or Hard in Corsa mode. According to Maserati the Hard setting is best reserved for use on race tracks.