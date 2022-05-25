Vision AMG hints at the future of electrified Mercedes-AMG models

This is the vision of what future electrically powered Mercedes-AMG models could look like. The German carmaker has unveiled its futuristic high-performance concept car, called Vision AMG, ahead of a production launch in 2025.

It builds on its Vision EQXX, the Mercedes-Benz that recently broke records by being the first electric car to drive more than 1,000km on a single charge.

“The Vision AMG shows in spectacular style what electrification could look like at Mercedes-AMG, while staying true to the brand aesthetic,” says Philipp Schiemer, CEO of Mercedes-AMG.

“With this study, designed by chief design officer of Mercedes-Benz Group, Gorden Wagener and his team, we are now offering a first glimpse of how we are transferring the AMG DNA into the all‑electric future, starting in 2025.”

All of the drivetrain components are developed from scratch, including the AMG.EA platform. This is a dedicated high-performance, high-voltage battery with an innovative axial flux motor. Its compact and lightweight design is said to deliver substantially more power than conventional electric motors.