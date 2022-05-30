Ford’s blacker, butched-up EcoSport Active rides into town

Ford has added a more rugged-looking Active model to its long-running EcoSport crossover range, slotting between the mid-range Trend derivative and the range-topping Titanium.

It is the latest refresh of the popular blue-oval car which has sold more than 75,000 units since its 2013 launch and remains one of the top sellers in the burgeoning compactcrossover segment. It follows the special edition EcoSport Ambiente Black which was launched last year and was extended due to customer demand.

The Active is based on the mid-range EcoSport Trend 1.0 EcoBoost Automatic, but gets a more butch-looking cosmetic package with black treatment for the front grille, headlamp surrounds and foglamp bezels, as well as sporty black front and rear skirts. Black wheel arch mouldings and 17-inch Active design black alloy wheels continue the external makeover. The dark finishes extend to black mirror caps and roof rails, along with dark-tinted privacy glass for the rear windows. The roof is painted black, providing a contrast to the four available paint colours: Frozen White and three distinctive metallic options comprising Luxe Yellow, Solar Silver and Magnetic Dark Grey.