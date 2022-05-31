The new Land Rover Defender 130 has space for eight
Land Rover has unveiled its Defender 130 – a super-stretched off-roader with enough space to accommodate eight adults. Compared to the already sizeable Defender 110, the new Defender 130 hits the trailhead (or Woolworth's parking lot, for that matter) with a body extended by 340mm. This freed enough interior real estate for the engineers to bolt in another row of rear seating. Boot space measures in at 398l with all rows in place, but should you fold them flat you'll instantly free up an incredible 2,291l.
As to be expected from a modern Land Rover product, the luxury vibes are high inside the Defender 130 with each row benefitting from heated seats, standalone ventilation ducts, padded armrests, storage binnacles and USB-C ports to charge devices when in transit. The second row seats automatically slide forward to make access to the third row easier.
Other cabin highlights standard on the Defender 130 include a massive 11.4-inch Pivi Pro curved-glass touchscreen, Land Rover's lurgy-slaying Cabin Air Purification Plus climate control system as well as ultra-accurate what3words navigation. This is all wrapped up with lots of fancy chrome detailing and a new Natural Light Oak engineered wood veneer that complements the Light Oyster Perforated Windsor Leather upholstery.
In SA the Defender 130 will be available with a choice of two engines. The P400 packs a 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine boosted by 48-volt mild-hybrid technology for a total system output of 294kW and 550Nm of torque. Expect it to romp from standstill to 100km/h in a claimed 6.6 seconds. Next up is the D300 that comes equipped with a 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine tuned to deliver 221kW and 650Nm. According to Land Rover, this refined oil-burner will rush from 0-100km/h in a brisk 7.5 seconds.
No matter which model you choose, both are paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Land Rover’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) system. Also fitted as standard is Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics as well as the firm's latest generation Terrain Response system that helps take the guess work out of tackling off-road environs.
Further boosting the new Defender 130's bundu-bashing credentials is a maximum ground clearance of 290mm, a wading depth of 900mm and axle articulation of up 430mm. The all-important approach, departure and breakover angles measure in at 37.5/28.5/27.8 degrees respectively. Finally, you can look forward to a towing capacity of up to 3,000kg.
The Defender 130 will launch in SA at the end of 2022. Pricing will be confirmed closer to the time.
