New Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 breaks cover
In 1988 Jaguar won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its XJR-9 Group C racing car that wore a distinctive Silk Cut (a cigarette brand, in case you were wondering) livery.
Piloted by none other than Jan Lammers, Johnny Dumfries and Andy Wallace, this heroic victory (a serious gearbox gremlin near the end of the race nearly lead to the team retiring the car) ended Porsche's seven-year winning streak at the infamous Circuit de la Sarthe.
Anyway, to celebrate this achievement in 2022 Jaguar has released a new special edition F-Pace SVR.
Limited to 394 units (a reference to how many laps the XJR-9 completed in the actual race), the F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 wears exclusive Midnight Amethyst Gloss paintwork offset by a set of Champagne Gold Satin 22-inch alloy wheels and a Sunset Gold Satin finish applied to the Jaguar leaper and tailgate script. A laser-etched Edition 1988 logo appears on each of the vehicle's front wings. Further exterior cosmetic enhancements come in the form of a standard Black Pack that applies a gloss black finish to the door mirror caps, brake calipers, wheel centre caps and the letter R on the SVR badging. At the rear of the Edition 1988 you'll find a set of double exhaust tailpipes finished in chrome.
The interior has also been jazzed-up with open-pore carbon fibre finishers and the same Champagne Gold Satin finish applied to dashboard, steering wheel spokes, gear shift paddles and the heated-and-cooled front Performance Seats. Semi-aniline Ebony leather upholstery is standard as is SV Bespoke and Edition 1988 branding on the illuminated door treadplates and dashboard. Specification levels are high and customers can look forward to the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system that incorporates what3words functionality.
Powering the Edition 1988 is the same 5.0l V8 supercharged petrol engine you get in the standard F-Pace SVR. This means 405kW and 700Nm of torque – good enough for 0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds and top speed of 286km/h on a long enough stretch of road.
According to Jaguar, only five F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 models have been earmarked for the SA market with pricing and availability to be announced at a later date.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.