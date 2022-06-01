New Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 breaks cover

In 1988 Jaguar won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its XJR-9 Group C racing car that wore a distinctive Silk Cut (a cigarette brand, in case you were wondering) livery.

Piloted by none other than Jan Lammers, Johnny Dumfries and Andy Wallace, this heroic victory (a serious gearbox gremlin near the end of the race nearly lead to the team retiring the car) ended Porsche's seven-year winning streak at the infamous Circuit de la Sarthe.

Anyway, to celebrate this achievement in 2022 Jaguar has released a new special edition F-Pace SVR.