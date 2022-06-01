The new 2022 BMW X1 and all-electric iX1 are heading to SA soon

BMW this week unveiled its new third-generation X1 as well as the electric iX1.

Built to tackle the likes of the Range Rover Evoque and Audi Q3, the new BMW X1 is a far chunkier and meaner looking machine than the outgoing model, with a bold, upright snout that packs an enlarged kidney grille with sizeable vertical slats. This is flanked by a pair of slim LED headlamps incorporating a new daytime running light design. Finished off with chrome strips in the lower air intake and what the BMW design team refers to as X-shaped lines radiating out to the sides of the front apron, the new X1 is quite a looker.

Viewed in profile, this newcomer further distinguishes itself from its predecessor with a stretched silhouette and almost squared-off wheel arches that are filled as standard with 18-inch alloy wheels (19- and 20-inch wheels are optional). Meanwhile the back of the X1 is characterised by a much slimmer tailgate window and new three-dimensional LED light clusters. As with the front bumper, the rear is equipped with a matte chrome skid-plate.