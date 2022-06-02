Bold new Mercedes-Benz GLC breaks cover

Mercedes-Benz this week revealed its second-generation GLC compact crossover SUV.

Compared to its predecessor this all-new model sports a more dynamic and powerful appearance. It's also 60mm longer and 4mm lower, while the front and rear tracks have been increased by 6mm and 23mm respectively. In the interests of efficiency Mercedes-Benz worked hard to make the new GLC sleeker than ever and as such it boasts an impressive drag-coefficient of 0.29cd (a nice little pub fact for all you anoraks out there).

Of course these increased dimensions are a real boon to the car's interior space with a boot that now packs 620l of capacity — 70l more than the old model. Complementing this extra utility is a standard “Easy-Pack” tailgate that opens and closes at the touch of a button.