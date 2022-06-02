New Lexus RX range ditches the V6, embraces hybrid power

Lexus this week pulled the wraps off its new fifth generation RX luxury crossover SUV.

Built upon the firm's GA-K platform, this striking newcomer adopts an evolutionary rather than revolutionary design epoch. However it does seem to borrow quite a bit from the all-electric RZ 450e that was unveiled in April. Cosmetic highlights include a large frameless “spindle” radiator grille with a new 3D design, arrow-shaped headlamps with distinctive daytime running lights and a swooping C-pillar design that lends the RX an almost coupé-like silhouette. Similar to the recently updated NX, the rear of the RX sports LED tail light clusters linked by a light bar that spans the entire width of the tailgate — a neat touch.

Dimensions wise this fifth generation model is the same length as the outgoing model but has grown 60mm in wheelbase and 25mm in width, while height is reduced by 10mm.