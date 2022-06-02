The new Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition is hot-hatch perfection

If you thought the standard Toyota GR Corolla was awesome you ain't seen nothing yet.

Built with feedback from Toyota president and master driver Akio Toyoda (aka Morizo) himself, this Japanese hot-hatch turns the performance dial up to 11 with all manner of specialised chassis and drivetrain modifications. Starting with the 1.6l three-cylinder turbocharged engine, where maximum torque has been increased from 370Nm to 400Nm.

This extra muscle is distributed through the GR Corolla's standard GR-Four all-wheel-drive system via a six-speed manual transmission fitted with closer first, second and third gear ratios. While they were at it, Toyota also dropped in shorter differential gears. Nice.