The new Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition is hot-hatch perfection
If you thought the standard Toyota GR Corolla was awesome you ain't seen nothing yet.
Built with feedback from Toyota president and master driver Akio Toyoda (aka Morizo) himself, this Japanese hot-hatch turns the performance dial up to 11 with all manner of specialised chassis and drivetrain modifications. Starting with the 1.6l three-cylinder turbocharged engine, where maximum torque has been increased from 370Nm to 400Nm.
This extra muscle is distributed through the GR Corolla's standard GR-Four all-wheel-drive system via a six-speed manual transmission fitted with closer first, second and third gear ratios. While they were at it, Toyota also dropped in shorter differential gears. Nice.
In order so save some weight (adding lightness is always a good idea) the Morizo Edition does without back seats resulting in 30kg lost, bringing the car's kerb weight down to 1,440kg from 1,470kg. Toyota has also increased overall body rigidity by squeezing in an extra 3.3m of structural adhesive as well as bolting in some body reinforcement braces.
Finishing things off is a set of BBS forged aluminium wheels shod with wider 245/40R18 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, front and rear monotube shock absorbers, semi-bucket front seats as well as generous lashings of Ultrasuede applied to the centre console and steering wheel. Only one exterior colour is available — stealthy Matte Steel — while the front windshield bears Morizo's signature as a testament to his personal involvement.
Apparently Toyota is planning on only building 200 GR Corolla Morizo Editions for the 2023 model year, which is a crying shame. Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.