The 2022 Ares Defender combines luxury with V8 muscle

Italian luxury coachbuilder Ares Modena is intent on keeping the old Land Rover Defender relevant. It has released details of its bespoke Defender V8 Hardtop.

The Ares Defender V8 Hardtop is designed in Modena and assembled using smart OEM-level technology and traditional handcraft skills. The vehicle features larger rear tinted windows, a panoramic sunroof and a suspension lift kit that makes it 35mm higher than the standard model on 18-inch alloy wheels tucked inside wider wheel arches.

A carbon fibre bonnet, a new single-piece carbon fibre front end with LED headlamps and rear circular LED taillights amp up the styling.

Inside, the Defender’s utilitarian cabin has been transformed into a sumptuous environment with fine leathers, carbon fibre, wood and aluminium trim that extends to every part of the cabin, including the bench seats in the luggage compartment.