Paul Smith and Mini collaborate on new Mini Recharged

Renowned British fashion designer Sir Paul Smith has collaborated with renowned British carmaker Mini to build a cool one-off restomod known simply as the Mini Recharged.

Built using the prototype for the 1998 Mini Paul Smith Edition, the Recharged is equipped with a 72kW electric motor. The size of the battery pack feeding the motor is not supplied in the press release and neither is the car's range. However, we can't imagine it being more than 200km given how compact the rear-mounted battery appears to be in the photos.