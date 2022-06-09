×

New Models

Paul Smith and Mini collaborate on new Mini Recharged

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
09 June 2022 - 13:44
The one-off Mini Recharge was built using the prototype for the 1998 Mini Paul Smith Edition.
Image: Supplied

Renowned British fashion designer Sir Paul Smith has collaborated with renowned British carmaker Mini to build a cool one-off restomod known simply as the Mini Recharged.

Built using the prototype for the 1998 Mini Paul Smith Edition, the Recharged is equipped with a 72kW electric motor. The size of the battery pack feeding the motor is not supplied in the press release and neither is the car's range. However, we can't imagine it being more than 200km given how compact the rear-mounted battery appears to be in the photos. 

Cabin is free from any unnecessary flim-flam.
Image: Supplied

While the exterior of the Mini Recharged stays true to the original upon which it's based, the interior has been burnt down to the bare essentials. The floorpan, for instance, is unclad save for a pair of rustic floor mats constructed from recycled rubber on top.

While the car's analogue speedometer remains intact, provision has been made for smartphone integration allowing one to control all of the car's features with a quick stab or swipe of your finger. A magnet next to the steering wheel holds your phone in place. The steering wheel can be completely removed to facilitate getting in and out of the car.

“We have made a 1990s car totally relevant for today,” explains Smith.

“Ideas are never the problem, you can find them everywhere. The challenge is to implement them. Here it worked. A dream has come true.”

The Mini Recharged is on display at Milan's Salone del Mobile 2022 that ends on June 12.

TimesLIVE

