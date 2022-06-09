WATCH | VW offers another glimpse of its all-new Amarok

Volkswagen has released a further teaser of its second-generation Amarok bakkie that's due for release at the end of the year.

After recently showing the premium pickup in full camouflage and a sketch of the cabin, the latest hint is a picture of the tailgate featuring Amarok embossed in metal. The name will also appear on the front of some models, the carmaker says.

VW has also revealed the Amarok’s hauling capabilities, rated up to 1.2 tonnes depending on the model, as well as a maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes.

The last teaser sketch revealed a sumptuous-looking cabin with a digital cockpit and a tablet-style infotainment display. Options will include leather-look surfacing, an exclusive sound system and elegant, electric seats with 10 adjustment options.