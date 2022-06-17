×

New Models

WATCH | New Honda Civic Type R tests on the Nürburgring

17 June 2022 - 12:59 By Motoring Staff

Honda on Thursday released a short teaser video of its new soon-to-be-released sixth-generation Civic Type R ripping around the gnarly Nürburgring Nordschleife.

According to Honda, this will be the most powerful and best performing Civic to ever wear the coveted Type R badge, which is saying something as the outgoing model was pretty much close to perfection and one of the best front-wheel drive cars we've ever piloted. 

This racy Japanese newcomer has already set a new front-wheel drive lap record at the Suzuka International Racing Course (2:23.12), so we wouldn't be surprised to see it go after the front-driven Nürburgring lap record held by the 2019 Renault Megane RS Trophy R (7:40.1). I mean, it's there already, right? So it makes sense that Honda do indeed give it a crack.

