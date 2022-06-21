Updated Volkswagen T-Roc pricing announced
Volkswagen has confirmed its refreshed T-Roc model line-up will go on sale from Tuesday. Improvements are largely cosmetic, with the exterior of the new T-Roc models now sporting LED headlights and darkened LED tail lamps as standard fare. Optional extras include VW's snazzy night-slaying IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps, an illuminated radiator grille strip as well as eye-catching tail light clusters with dynamic turn signals.
Delve inside the cabin and you'll discover Volkswagen has done something about the T-Roc's somewhat controversial hard plastic dashboard by fitting it with a much-needed soft-touch insert — a small tweak that will do much to lift the SUV's interior ambience.
From launch the T-Roc will be available in two derivatives starting with the entry-level Design model that comes standard with features such as a leather multifunction steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, park distance control, high-beam control light assist and emergency braking with front assist. You can also look forward to a colour Digital Cockpit display, a Composition Media radio, two-zone climate control and keyless entry. The Design rides on 17-inch Johannesburg alloy wheels and sports silver roof rails.
Next up is the flagship T-Roc R-Line model that builds on the specification of its budget-orientated sibling with Nappa leather seats and stylish Lava Stone inserts embedded in the dashboard, centre console and front door trim panel inserts. It also comes standard with the Sports Comfort Package (sports suspension and progressive steering) and additional driver assistance systems such as lane-keeping and lane-change assist.
Enhanced technology offerings take the form of a Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster while exterior mods come in the shape of a sportier front and rear bumper as well as a striking set of 19-inch Misano alloy wheels. Optional extras available to R-Line customers include a sliding panoramic sunroof, VW's popular Black Style Exterior Package with 19-inch Misano black alloy wheels, an 8.0-inch Discover Media (with navigation Wireless App-Connect and mobile smartphone inductive charging) infotainment system, Beats sound system, rear view camera and exterior mirror housings painted in contrast colour.
Both models are available with a choice of two engines. Paired to an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission, the 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine makes 110kW and 250Nm of torque. Expect a 0-100km/h time of 8.4 seconds and maximum speed of 205km/h while fuel consumption across the combined cycle measures in at a frugal 6.3l/100km.
Those seeking a little more muscle can opt for the 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned to deliver 140kW and 320Nm of torque to all four wheels via seven-speed DSG transmission. It reaches 0-100km/h in 7.2 seconds while the VO2 Max increases to 216km/h. Fuel consumption? You're looking at 7.3l/100km across the combined cycle.
Pricing for the new 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc range is as follows:
Design 1.4 TSI Tiptronic: R563,800
Design 2.0 TSI 4Motion DSG: R627,300
R-Line 2.0 TSI 4Motion DSG: R660,400
All models come standard with a three-year/120,000km warranty, five-year/90,000km EasyDrive Service Plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. Customers have the option to extend EasyDrive Maintenance and EasyDrive Service Plans up to 10 years/300,000km.
