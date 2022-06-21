Updated Volkswagen T-Roc pricing announced

Volkswagen has confirmed its refreshed T-Roc model line-up will go on sale from Tuesday. Improvements are largely cosmetic, with the exterior of the new T-Roc models now sporting LED headlights and darkened LED tail lamps as standard fare. Optional extras include VW's snazzy night-slaying IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps, an illuminated radiator grille strip as well as eye-catching tail light clusters with dynamic turn signals.

Delve inside the cabin and you'll discover Volkswagen has done something about the T-Roc's somewhat controversial hard plastic dashboard by fitting it with a much-needed soft-touch insert — a small tweak that will do much to lift the SUV's interior ambience.

From launch the T-Roc will be available in two derivatives starting with the entry-level Design model that comes standard with features such as a leather multifunction steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, park distance control, high-beam control light assist and emergency braking with front assist. You can also look forward to a colour Digital Cockpit display, a Composition Media radio, two-zone climate control and keyless entry. The Design rides on 17-inch Johannesburg alloy wheels and sports silver roof rails.