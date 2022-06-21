×

New Models

Updated VW T-Roc to retail in Mzansi from July

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
21 June 2022 - 13:18
The updated VW T-Roc will launch in SA at the end of July.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen announced on Tuesday that its refreshed T-Roc model line-up will arrive in SA dealerships next month. Improvements are largely cosmetic with the exterior of the new T-Roc models now sporting LED headlights and darkened LED tail lamps as standard fare. Optional extras include VW's snazzy night-slaying  IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps, an illuminated radiator grille strip as well as tail light clusters with dynamic turn signals. 

Delve inside the cabin and you'll discover that Volkswagen has done something about the T-Roc's somewhat controversial hard plastic dashboard by fitting it with a much-needed soft-touch insert — a small tweak that will do much to lift the SUV's interior ambience. 

From launch in July the T-Roc will be available in two derivatives starting with the entry-level Design model that comes standard with features such as a leather multifunction steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, park distance control, high-beam control light assist and emergency braking with front assist. You can also look forward to a colour Digital Cockpit display, a Composition Media radio, two-zone climate control and keyless entry. The Design rides on 17-inch Johannesburg alloy wheels and sport silver roof rails. 

Smoked LED taillamp clusters are standard across the range.
Image: Supplied

Next up is the flagship T-Roc R-Line model that builds on the specification of its budget-orientated sibling with Nappa leather seats and stylish Lava Stone inserts embedded in the dashboard, centre console and front door trim panel inserts. It also comes standard with the Sports Comfort Package (sports suspension and progressive steering) and additional driver assistance systems such as lane-keeping and lane-change assist.

Enhanced technology offerings take the form of a Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster while exterior mods come in the shape of a sportier front and rear bumper as well as a striking set of 19-inch Misano alloy wheels. Optional extras available to R-Line customers include a sliding panoramic sunroof, VW's popular Black Style Exterior Package with 19-inch Misano black alloy wheels, an 8.0-inch Discover Media (with navigation Wireless App-Connect and mobile smartphone inductive charging) infotainment system, Beats sound system, rear view camera and exterior mirror housings painted in contrast colour.

The T-Roc dashboard has been upgraded with a soft-touch insert.
Image: Supplied

Both models are available with a choice of two engines. Paired to an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission the 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine makes 110kW and 250Nm of torque. Expect a 0-100km/h time of 8.4 seconds and maximum speed of 205km/h while fuel consumption across the combined cycle measures in at a frugal 6.3l/100km. 

Those seeking a little more muscle can opt for the 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned to deliver 140kW and 320Nm of torque to all four wheels via seven-speed DSG transmission. 0-100km/h comes up in 7.2 seconds while the VO2 Max increases to 216km/h. Fuel consumption? You're looking at 7.3l/100km across the combined cycle. 

Pricing for the new VW T-Roc will be announced closer to launch at the end of July.

