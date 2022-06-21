Updated VW T-Roc to retail in Mzansi from July

Volkswagen announced on Tuesday that its refreshed T-Roc model line-up will arrive in SA dealerships next month. Improvements are largely cosmetic with the exterior of the new T-Roc models now sporting LED headlights and darkened LED tail lamps as standard fare. Optional extras include VW's snazzy night-slaying IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps, an illuminated radiator grille strip as well as tail light clusters with dynamic turn signals.

Delve inside the cabin and you'll discover that Volkswagen has done something about the T-Roc's somewhat controversial hard plastic dashboard by fitting it with a much-needed soft-touch insert — a small tweak that will do much to lift the SUV's interior ambience.

From launch in July the T-Roc will be available in two derivatives starting with the entry-level Design model that comes standard with features such as a leather multifunction steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, park distance control, high-beam control light assist and emergency braking with front assist. You can also look forward to a colour Digital Cockpit display, a Composition Media radio, two-zone climate control and keyless entry. The Design rides on 17-inch Johannesburg alloy wheels and sport silver roof rails.