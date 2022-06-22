2022 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner gets a power bump
The Bentley Continental GT Mulliner has been given an extra shot of power. Well, the flagship W12 model that is. Adopted from the Bentley Continental GT Speed, this sonorous multi-cylinder engine now puts out 485kW (up from 467kW) and 900Nm worth of torque.
As was the case before, this is sent to all four paws via an eight-speed double-clutch transmission that ensures a rather snappy 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds. Top speed? You're looking at an eye-popping 335km/h on a long enough stretch of road.
Other notable features carried over from the Speed model include all-wheel steering as well as the trick electronic limited-slip differential that offers enhanced performance through the twisty bits. This is complemented by Bentley Dynamic Ride and three-chamber active air suspension with adaptive damping, variable electronic stability control and the option of newly-developed carbon ceramic brakes for increased stopping power.
The stately exterior of the Mulliner stands out with a unique set of 22-inch lightweight alloy wheels with self-levelling badges and a new “Double Diamond” matrix radiator grille with matching front fender vents. Traditional bright chromework is standard. However customers can opt for the Mulliner Blackline Specification that licks it all with a stealthy gloss black finish. Mirror caps are available in either satin silver or black and feature bespoke Mulliner welcome lamps beneath them. The outer door sills are also illuminated.
The cabin of this range-topping Continental GT comes equipped with the Mulliner Driving Specification as standard. This applies the firm's eye-catching “Diamond in Diamond” quilting to the seats, door trims and rear quarter panels — all of which now feature contrast and accent stitching running through the diamonds design. While the seats get embroidered Mulliner logos, the roof can be upholstered in either smooth or indented hide. Run your eyes across the centre console and you'll discover a unique diamond milled technical finish flanked either side by “Grand Black” walnut veneer with chrome overlays. Last but not least is a grand Breitling clock that further adds to the Mulliner's exclusivity.
While local pricing is yet to be announced, the new and more potent Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12 in the UK should retail in the region of £260,000 (roughly R5,075,545) with the convertible version commanding a further premium.
TimesLIVE
