2022 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner gets a power bump

The cabin of this range-topping Continental GT comes equipped with the Mulliner Driving Specification as standard. This applies the firm's eye-catching “Diamond in Diamond” quilting to the seats, door trims and rear quarter panels — all of which now feature contrast and accent stitching running through the diamonds design. While the seats get embroidered Mulliner logos, the roof can be upholstered in either smooth or indented hide. Run your eyes across the centre console and you'll discover a unique diamond milled technical finish flanked either side by “Grand Black” walnut veneer with chrome overlays. Last but not least is a grand Breitling clock that further adds to the Mulliner's exclusivity.

While local pricing is yet to be announced, the new and more potent Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12 in the UK should retail in the region of £260,000 (roughly R5,075,545) with the convertible version commanding a further premium.

TimesLIVE

