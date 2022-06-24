Bentley is bringing its Le Mans-winning Speed Six back to life

Bentley announced on Friday that it will be building 12 continuation models of its revered Speed Six that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car endurance race in 1929 and 1930.

Identical recreations of their successful forebears, these new Speed Six models are to be assembled by hand at the British carmaker's famed Mulliner coachworks division. Modern technology will of course be implemented in the building process, with the Mulliner team working off a complete 3D computer-aided design (CAD) model drawn up using original Speed Six blueprints as well as detailed analysis of two surviving cars from 1929 and 1930.

Supplementing the zeros and ones will be a team of hand-picked artisans from a number of automotive heritage specialists across the UK, delivering recreation parts that are not only physically identical but in many cases are crafted using the same techniques used in the 1920s. This dedication to total authenticity is integral to the success of such a project.