Singer Turbo Study wows Goodwood Festival of Speed
When it comes to reimagining the classic air-cooled Porsche 911 for the modern era, nobody does it better than Singer Vehicle Design. Period. The US-based company has blessed us with a plethora of delicious restomods over the years, and its latest creation is every bit as tasty. Presented at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, the all-new Turbo Study pays homage to the original 911 (930) Turbo that first broke cover in 1975.
Using a Porsche 964 (the penultimate series of the air-cooled 911) as its base, the Turbo Study builds on the visual drama of its predecessor with exaggerated wheel arches, a deep front air-splitter and a sizeable "whale tail" rear spoiler. It rides on a set of Fuchs-inspired 18-inch aluminium wheels shod with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. To keep weight down to a minimum, the Turbo Study gets Lightweight carbon fibre bodywork.
Power is provided by a 3.8l twin-turbocharged flat-six air-cooled boxer engine that features air-to-water intercooling and can, according to Singer, make up to 386kW when dialled to maximum boost – a staggering 195kW more than the original. This is sent, as it should be, to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. A carbon-ceramic braking system is fitted as standard and the chassis is set-up to accommodate fast road driving and grand touring instead of chasing down lap records on your favourite race track.
As with the exterior, the interior of the new Turbo Study is evolutionary rather than revolutionary, with Singer concentrating their efforts on updating and improving the quality and appearance of the 1975 original. As such you can expect sumptuous (and sustainable) materials, a modern touchscreen infotainment system and inductive charging to keep your smartphone juiced. To ensure comfort on lengthy road trips the seats are heated and electronically adjustable, the AC blows icy-cold and cruise control is present.
