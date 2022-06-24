Singer Turbo Study wows Goodwood Festival of Speed

When it comes to reimagining the classic air-cooled Porsche 911 for the modern era, nobody does it better than Singer Vehicle Design. Period. The US-based company has blessed us with a plethora of delicious restomods over the years, and its latest creation is every bit as tasty. Presented at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, the all-new Turbo Study pays homage to the original 911 (930) Turbo that first broke cover in 1975.

Using a Porsche 964 (the penultimate series of the air-cooled 911) as its base, the Turbo Study builds on the visual drama of its predecessor with exaggerated wheel arches, a deep front air-splitter and a sizeable "whale tail" rear spoiler. It rides on a set of Fuchs-inspired 18-inch aluminium wheels shod with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. To keep weight down to a minimum, the Turbo Study gets Lightweight carbon fibre bodywork.