New Models

BMW CEO teases new 3.0 CSL homage

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
28 June 2022 - 17:38
A heavily camouflaged prototype of the new BMW 3.0 CSL homage.
Image: Instagram / franciscusvanmeel

BMW CEO Frank van Meel dropped an Instagram post on Monday confirming that the Munich-based carmaker is indeed building a 3.0 CSL homage. Made to honour the 1970s original that was specifically built to reach homologation requirements for the European Touring Car Championship, this modern day redux is supposedly based on a current M4 CSL fitted with bespoke coach-built bodywork fashioned from lightweight carbon fibre. 

This includes a large fixed rear wing as well as an additional roof spoiler. Interestingly, BMW has decided to use a smaller front kidney grille than you get on the M3/M4. 

Power train wise the BMW gurus over at BMWblog are saying that the new 3.0 CSL will be powered by the firm's 3.0l twin-turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine tuned to deliver somewhere in the region 447kW. This will be sent exclusively to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox with no option of an automatic. The 0-100km/h sprint should sit around the 3.5 second mark while the car's top speed is expected to clock in at 320km/h.

As with machines of this ilk, production is going to be limited, with reports that BMW will build as few as 50 units. Each will wear a pricetag of around $795,000 (roughly R12.7m).

