BMW CEO teases new 3.0 CSL homage

BMW CEO Frank van Meel dropped an Instagram post on Monday confirming that the Munich-based carmaker is indeed building a 3.0 CSL homage. Made to honour the 1970s original that was specifically built to reach homologation requirements for the European Touring Car Championship, this modern day redux is supposedly based on a current M4 CSL fitted with bespoke coach-built bodywork fashioned from lightweight carbon fibre.

This includes a large fixed rear wing as well as an additional roof spoiler. Interestingly, BMW has decided to use a smaller front kidney grille than you get on the M3/M4.