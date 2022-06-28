×

New Models

Five things to know about the new Mahindra Scorpio-N

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
28 June 2022 - 15:21
The macho-looking Scorpio-N was designed with help from Italian styling house Pininfarina.
Image: Supplied

Mahindra has unveiled its new Scorpio-N. Designed in collaboration with Italy's revered Pininfarina and built to take on bakkie-based rivals such as the Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Toyota Fortuner, here are five things you need know about it.

Strong underpinnings

Engineered to perform on and off the beaten track, the rugged Scorpio-N is built atop the Indian carmaker's latest third-generation body-on-frame platform that has been painstakingly fine-tuned to deliver confidence inspiring-handling and a comfortable ride, with the latter aided by a sophisticated Watt's linkage rear suspension setup. 

The Scorpio-N offers both petrol and diesel powertrains.
Image: Supplied

Two powertrains

From launch customers will be able to specify their Scorpio-N with one of two engines. The 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged TGDi mStallion petrol engine kicks out 149kW and 380Nm worth of torque while the 2.2l four-cylinder turbocharged mHawk diesel makes 128kW and 400Nm. Both motors can be paired to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox that will send drive to the rear or all four wheels. 

Seating for seven makes it ideal for big families.
Image: Supplied

Power to go almost anywhere

4X4 versions of the Scorpio-N will come equipped with the firm's new intelligent terrain management technology that allows you, with the touch of a button, to shift seamlessly from 2WD to 4WD mode without the need to bring the vehicle to the stop. Customers can also look forward to three preset drive modes – Zip, Zap and Zoom (10 out of 10 for your mad alliteration skills, Mahindra) to match real time driving conditions. A low-range transfer case is also included to aid with the tackling of more hardcore terrains.

Suave interior offers plenty of kit and improved build quality.
Image: Supplied

Premium interior

Although the local press release is pretty vague, some internet digging revealed the Scorpio-N offers niceties such as a large glass sunroof, AdrenoX touchscreen infotainment system, 12-speaker Sony 3D Sound System (with a subwoofer) and six airbags. Mahindra says the cabin also offers improved levels of craftsmanship – always a good thing – with coffee-black leatherette upholstery and classy metal finishers flanking the centre console.

Expect the Scorpio-N to arrive in SA in 2023.
Image: Supplied

Local availability 

According to Mahindra the new Scorpio-N is soon to embark on a rigorous local testing programme before arriving on showroom floors in 2023. Pricing and final specifications will be announced closer to the time, so be sure to watch this space for more information. 

