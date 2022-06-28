Five things to know about the new Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra has unveiled its new Scorpio-N. Designed in collaboration with Italy's revered Pininfarina and built to take on bakkie-based rivals such as the Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Toyota Fortuner, here are five things you need know about it.

Strong underpinnings

Engineered to perform on and off the beaten track, the rugged Scorpio-N is built atop the Indian carmaker's latest third-generation body-on-frame platform that has been painstakingly fine-tuned to deliver confidence inspiring-handling and a comfortable ride, with the latter aided by a sophisticated Watt's linkage rear suspension setup.