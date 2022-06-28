New Ford Mustang California Special arrives in SA — we have pricing

Other mods include a larger front splitter, side air scoops behind the doors (a first for the Mustang in SA) and a fixed rear wing from the GT Performance Package. Ford has also added 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels finished in cool “Carbonised Grey” to complement the front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser. Finishing things off is a California Special faux fuel filler cap and quad tailpipes linked to the active valve performance exhaust.

Inside the cabin, Ford has amplified the sporty vibes with black suede door inserts and seats, the latter embossed with the GT/CS logo and feature red contrast stitching. You also score unique floor mats (cue more GT/CS logos) and an instrument panel finished in carbon hex aluminium with a “California Special” script badge on the passenger side. The front seats are also heated and cooled, allowing for maximum comfort in all seasons. An eight-inch Ford Sync 3 touchscreen infotainment is fitted as standard and is of course compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Driver assistance technologies include adaptive cruise control (with pre-collision assist) as well as lane-keeping alert.