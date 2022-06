New Ford Mustang California Special arrives in SA — we have pricing

Pop this Mustang's bonnet and you will find a strut tower brace finished with a California Special badge and a 5.0l naturally-aspirated V8 engine tuned to deliver 330kW and 529Nm of torque. This is transferred to the rear wheels via Ford's 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission. According to Ford this ensures a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h. Adding to this pony's performance credentials is a limited-slip differential, MagneRide damping system plus a Brembo braking package with 380mm discs and six-pot calipers up front and 330mm rotors and floating calipers at the rear.

In terms of pricing the Ford Mustang California Special is priced at R1,154,900. This includes a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance package and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 150,000km.

Only 100 examples have been earmarked for SA so act fast if you want one in your garage.

