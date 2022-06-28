New Ford Mustang California Special arrives in SA — we have pricing
The new limited-edition Ford Mustang California Special has cantered into Mzansi.
A homage to a limited-run model that first emerged in the US during the late 1960s, this modern day interpretation honours the original with a host of bespoke styling tweaks including an Ebony Black honeycomb front grille festooned with a contrasting GT/CS badge in “Race Red”. This badging also appears on the car's lower side stripes, which are finished in black, red and grey. Running between the front and rear wings, these stripes feature a hidden “California Special” script that is nearly invisible in low light, but becomes more prominent in stronger sunlight. From launch customers can choose from eight paint colours, including Atlas Blue, Cyber Orange, Rapid Red, Dark Matter Grey, Carbonised Grey and Oil Slick Purple. Solid colour choices include Shadow Back and Oxford White.
Other mods include a larger front splitter, side air scoops behind the doors (a first for the Mustang in SA) and a fixed rear wing from the GT Performance Package. Ford has also added 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels finished in cool “Carbonised Grey” to complement the front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser. Finishing things off is a California Special faux fuel filler cap and quad tailpipes linked to the active valve performance exhaust.
Inside the cabin, Ford has amplified the sporty vibes with black suede door inserts and seats, the latter embossed with the GT/CS logo and feature red contrast stitching. You also score unique floor mats (cue more GT/CS logos) and an instrument panel finished in carbon hex aluminium with a “California Special” script badge on the passenger side. The front seats are also heated and cooled, allowing for maximum comfort in all seasons. An eight-inch Ford Sync 3 touchscreen infotainment is fitted as standard and is of course compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Driver assistance technologies include adaptive cruise control (with pre-collision assist) as well as lane-keeping alert.
Pop this Mustang's bonnet and you will find a strut tower brace finished with a California Special badge and a 5.0l naturally-aspirated V8 engine tuned to deliver 330kW and 529Nm of torque. This is transferred to the rear wheels via Ford's 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission. According to Ford this ensures a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h. Adding to this pony's performance credentials is a limited-slip differential, MagneRide damping system plus a Brembo braking package with 380mm discs and six-pot calipers up front and 330mm rotors and floating calipers at the rear.
In terms of pricing the Ford Mustang California Special is priced at R1,154,900. This includes a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance package and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 150,000km.
Only 100 examples have been earmarked for SA so act fast if you want one in your garage.
