New Models

Jaguar introduces Le Mans-winning C-Type Continuation

30 June 2022 - 07:53 By Motor News Reporter
Jaguar's Continuation project is inspired by the original C-Type which won the 360km, 50-lap sports car race at the Reims Grand Prix Meeting on June 29 1952.
Image: Supplied

Jaguar Classic has completed the first rebuild of the C-Type Continuation, and the first vehicle has finished shakedown testing before delivery to its owner.

It takes 3,000 hours to build the 1950s race cars and the Jaguar Classic team brings it to back to life using extensive research, modern technology and advanced computer-aided design. They are then handcrafted to honour the original C-Type and undergo at least 400km of testing.

The first customer’s car is finished in pastel green with suede-green leather seats and is inspired by the original C-Type which won the 360km, 50-lap sports car race at the Reims Grand Prix Meeting on June 29 1952.

Customers have 12 exterior colours to choose from, including British racing green and pastel blue with contrasting roundel. Customers can also select the interior specification from a range of eight leather hues.

Jaguar's new hand-built C-types will allow discerning owners to get behind the wheel for Jaguar Classic Challenge racing, track and closed-road use.
Image: Supplied

The C-Type fitted was fitted with disc brakes to win in international competition; this after Sir Stirling Moss persuaded Jaguar to implement the technology it had in development. The victory at Reims was followed by a Le Mans 24-hour win the following year.

The Continuation models are FIA-approved and eligible to participate in all FIA historic events, including the Jaguar Classic Challenge, which takes place at a variety of venues including Le Mans and Silverstone.

“Our exclusive Continuation C-Types feature the technical innovations and specifications of the ultimate 1953 Le Mans-winning car, including the Dunlop disc brake set-up that was victorious in Reims in 1952,” said David Foster, head of engineering, Jaguar Land Rover Classic.

If you have a Jaguar D-Type, XKSS or the E-Type Jaguar Classic you can also breathe new life into these iconic models. To configure your C-Type using Jaguar Classic’s 3D visualiser visit classicvisualiser.jaguar.com

