Jaguar introduces Le Mans-winning C-Type Continuation

Jaguar Classic has completed the first rebuild of the C-Type Continuation, and the first vehicle has finished shakedown testing before delivery to its owner.

It takes 3,000 hours to build the 1950s race cars and the Jaguar Classic team brings it to back to life using extensive research, modern technology and advanced computer-aided design. They are then handcrafted to honour the original C-Type and undergo at least 400km of testing.

The first customer’s car is finished in pastel green with suede-green leather seats and is inspired by the original C-Type which won the 360km, 50-lap sports car race at the Reims Grand Prix Meeting on June 29 1952.

Customers have 12 exterior colours to choose from, including British racing green and pastel blue with contrasting roundel. Customers can also select the interior specification from a range of eight leather hues.