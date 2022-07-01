New Renault Triber Express panel van is here to carry the load

Standard features include a six-way adjustable driver's seat, front power windows and rear park distance control. As with the standard Triber, customers can also look forward to a digital tachometer with an efficiency gear shift indicator as well as an infotainment system that offers full Bluetooth streaming integration and a USB and Aux-in port.

Standard safety features include ABS brakes with EBD and dual front airbags.

Powering the Triber Express is Renault's 1.0l three-cylinder engine making 52kW and 96Nm worth of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

Available at Renault dealers, the Triber Express retails for R219,900. This includes a two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty.