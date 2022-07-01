New Renault Triber Express panel van is here to carry the load
Renault revealed on Friday an all-new panel van version of its popular Triber MPV.
Aimed at small business owners, the Triber Express features a cavernous loading bay that can accommodate a claimed 1,500 litres worth of cargo and a payload of 542kg. Easy access is ensured via the upward-opening tailgate and two rear doors. Renault has also included smart storage spaces of up to 31 litres, including a centre console and glove box. A heavy-duty steel mesh screen helps separate freight from the driver and passenger.
Standard features include a six-way adjustable driver's seat, front power windows and rear park distance control. As with the standard Triber, customers can also look forward to a digital tachometer with an efficiency gear shift indicator as well as an infotainment system that offers full Bluetooth streaming integration and a USB and Aux-in port.
Standard safety features include ABS brakes with EBD and dual front airbags.
Powering the Triber Express is Renault's 1.0l three-cylinder engine making 52kW and 96Nm worth of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.
Available at Renault dealers, the Triber Express retails for R219,900. This includes a two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty.
