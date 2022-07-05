New 2022 Subaru WRX rumbles into Mzansi — we have pricing

Subaru announced on Tuesday that its all-new WRX is now available in SA dealerships.

The second stand-alone WRX to be launched since this iconic model first distanced itself from the Impreza nameplate back in 2014, this six-starred halo offering hits the asphalt with a newly developed 2.4l four-cylinder boxer engine churning out 202kW at 5,600rpm: a 5kW increase over that of the 2.0l lump that was fitted to its predecessor. Max torque however remains unchanged at a healthy 350Nm available between 2,000 and 5,200rpm.

This is transferred to all four wheels — cue the firm's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system — via your choice of Continuously Variable Transmission (with eight preset “steps” that mimic conventional ratios when driven in manual mode) or a more traditional six-speed manual gearbox that will undoubtably be the choice of old-school purists.