New 2022 Subaru WRX rumbles into Mzansi — we have pricing
Subaru announced on Tuesday that its all-new WRX is now available in SA dealerships.
The second stand-alone WRX to be launched since this iconic model first distanced itself from the Impreza nameplate back in 2014, this six-starred halo offering hits the asphalt with a newly developed 2.4l four-cylinder boxer engine churning out 202kW at 5,600rpm: a 5kW increase over that of the 2.0l lump that was fitted to its predecessor. Max torque however remains unchanged at a healthy 350Nm available between 2,000 and 5,200rpm.
This is transferred to all four wheels — cue the firm's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system — via your choice of Continuously Variable Transmission (with eight preset “steps” that mimic conventional ratios when driven in manual mode) or a more traditional six-speed manual gearbox that will undoubtably be the choice of old-school purists.
Though Subaru has supplied no performance figures for the 2022 WRX — so weird — the old model was capable of nailing the 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 6.3 seconds while top speed was pegged at 240km/h. So we can expect much the same or even better with this new one. Fuel economy — if you care — across the combined cycle comes in at 9.9l/100km for the manual and 8.5l/100km for the CVT. In my opinion this seems highly optimistic considering that when I last tested a WRX the best I could manage was 14.8l/100km.
For improved handling the new WRX is built atop the company's Subaru Global Platform that offers increased front lateral (+14%) and torsional rigidity (+28%). According to Subaru the car's grip levels have been enhanced from an increase in the rigidity of the suspension mounting points while a longer suspension stroke improves ride quality on poor surfaces.
Inside the cabin you'll find a plethora of standard niceties including an 11.6-inch Starlink touchscreen infotainment system that syncs with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and brushed aluminium pedals. Both the front and rear seats benefit from three-way heating and are upholstered in sporty soft-touch Ultrasuede, which is comfortable and resilient.
Opt for the CVT-equipped flagship — the WRX tS ES — and you'll score additional features such as Subaru's excellent EyeSight Driver-Assist system as well as adaptive suspension and the firm's Si-Drive Performance Management system that allows drivers to switch between one of five modes: Comfort, Normal, Individual (I), Sport (S) and Sport+ (S+).
In terms of pricing the new 2022 Subaru WRX manual comes in at R759,000 while the range-topping WRX tS ES CVT will set you back R859,000. Both come standard with a three-year/75,000km maintenance plan plus a full five-year/150,000km warranty.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.