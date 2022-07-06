WATCH | Hyundai hints at high-performance electric N models

Hyundai’s N division is hosting a special “N Day” on Friday July 15 that will give the world a glimpse of its forthcoming performance models. To build anticipation the South Korean carmaker has, of course, been dropping cryptic teasers all over social media, the most revealing of which has to be the video embedded above that holds the following message:

“N loves corners ‘cuz it’s fun. But soon fun evolves.”

The “ev” of “evolves” is highlighted in blue as a flash of lightning crackles across the screen; a dead giveaway that whatever Hyundai is planning to unveil is certainly electric. This leads us to believe July 15 will most definitely usher in high-performance versions of the marque’s recently introduced Ioniq 5 compact crossover SUV and Ioniq 6 fastback sedan.

Feel free to speculate away, but all will be revealed next week, so stay tuned for more information.