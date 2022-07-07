Building on this specification, the flagship EX+ benefits from further goodies such as cruise control, automatic climate control, drive mode select, an electrochromatic rear-view mirror, folding electric side mirrors, artificial leather seats with contrast red stitching, side and curtain airbags plus a two-inch TFT LCD Supervision cluster.
- TimesLIVE Motoring group editor Denis Droppa is attending the vehicle's media launch in Cape Town. His first driving impressions will be uploaded soon.
2022 Kia Sonet gets a turbo boost
Image: Supplied
Kia has given its popular Sonet compact crossover SUV a performance kick with the introduction of a new turbocharged model derivative.
Available at dealerships from July 11, the 1.0 T-GDi EX and EX+ models are equipped with a 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged engine making 88kW at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000rpm. This is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Riding on 16-inch alloy wheels the EX derivative offers a generous amount of standard kit including an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth with voice control and automatic headlamp activation. There's also a height-adjustable driver's seat, leather-trimmed steering wheel and gear shifter, a reverse camera and rear park distance control. Seats are upholstered in a combination of artificial leather and cloth trim. ISOFIX child-seat anchoring points are standard as are dual front airbags, hill-start assist and ABS brakes with EBD.
Building on this specification, the flagship EX+ benefits from further goodies such as cruise control, automatic climate control, drive mode select, an electrochromatic rear-view mirror, folding electric side mirrors, artificial leather seats with contrast red stitching, side and curtain airbags plus a two-inch TFT LCD Supervision cluster.
The new 2022 Sonet 1.0 T-GDI EX comes in at R359,995 while the EX+ will set you back R389,995. This includes an unlimited kilometre five-year warranty (including roadside assistance) as well as a prepaid four-year/60,000km service plan.
