Global debut of 2022 Honda Type R imminent

The confirmed date is July 20 and there’s new teaser video shared by its maker

13 July 2022 - 16:13 By Phuti Mpyane
Honda Civic Type R still in camo.
Honda Civic Type R still in camo.
Image: Supplied

You only have to take one look at the Honda Civic Type R to know it’s a mega hatch. Type R versions of the Civic are typically subjected to a course of steroid treatment such as a lightened and stiffened body, specially tuned engine, and upgraded brakes and chassis.

The model competes with hot hatches from Ford, Renault, Volkswagen and others and was introduced back in 1997 in the EK9 series.

In the latest teaser programme, Honda has released a new video of its new Civic Type R before its confirmed global release date on July 20. The racetrack video of the car that has already set a lap record of 2 minutes 23.120 seconds at the 5.8km Suzuka track in Japan, gives the clearest peek that like every other Type R model, a red Honda badge and “R” decal in the middle of a bluff rather than rakish grille is the identifier, as is a big rear wing and other aerodynamic addenda. All suggests a toned down but wider and still aggressive-looking hatch.

The mechanical make up is still under wraps for now but it’s expected it will continue with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with more power and keep its manual transmission. Drivers who aren’t interested in heel-and-toe driving might be rescued by a dual-clutch automatic.

It is not yet confirmed whether the new Civic Type R will be sold in SA.

Catch it in the video below:

