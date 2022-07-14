New Honda CR-V makes global debut

The sixth-generation Honda CR-V has debuted as a longer and wider SUV. Its maker says it has strong new looks with a more fun-to-drive personality and refined dynamics. It’s initially available in four trim levels, EX, EX-L and the new hybrid-powered and CR-V Sport and Sport Touring derivatives as range toppers.

The interior brings fine craftsmanship, high-quality feel of materials and tech features, and it’s more quiet and comfortable with new front body stabilising seats said to reduce fatigue and improve posture. Cabin space has 15mm more rear-seat legroom and the rear seats feature eight angles of recline.

The cargo room behind the rear seats that split-fold in a 60/40 configuration can expand up to 2,166l. The CR-V EX grade features grey or black cloth upholstery, an eight-way power driver’s seat and black trim on the dash. The EX-L adds grey or black leather seating surfaces, a four-way power passenger seat and piano black dash trim while the CR-V Sport comes with exclusive black cloth upholstery and black dash trim.

The Sport Touring comes with either black or grey leather-seating surfaces and piano-black dash trim both Sport and Sport Touring come standard with a black headliner and orange contrast stitching on the seats, console, steering wheel and shifter.