New Honda CR-V makes global debut
The model has new features, conventional and hybrid power trains and two new sporty variants
The sixth-generation Honda CR-V has debuted as a longer and wider SUV. Its maker says it has strong new looks with a more fun-to-drive personality and refined dynamics. It’s initially available in four trim levels, EX, EX-L and the new hybrid-powered and CR-V Sport and Sport Touring derivatives as range toppers.
The interior brings fine craftsmanship, high-quality feel of materials and tech features, and it’s more quiet and comfortable with new front body stabilising seats said to reduce fatigue and improve posture. Cabin space has 15mm more rear-seat legroom and the rear seats feature eight angles of recline.
The cargo room behind the rear seats that split-fold in a 60/40 configuration can expand up to 2,166l. The CR-V EX grade features grey or black cloth upholstery, an eight-way power driver’s seat and black trim on the dash. The EX-L adds grey or black leather seating surfaces, a four-way power passenger seat and piano black dash trim while the CR-V Sport comes with exclusive black cloth upholstery and black dash trim.
The Sport Touring comes with either black or grey leather-seating surfaces and piano-black dash trim both Sport and Sport Touring come standard with a black headliner and orange contrast stitching on the seats, console, steering wheel and shifter.
Technology features include a 7- or 9-inch digital instrument display, large touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as standard. The storage area in front of the shifter with wireless smartphone charging is wide enough to accommodate two smartphones side by side, accompanied by two USB ports, while rear passengers also get a pair of USB-C charging ports.
Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technology with a new wide-view camera, traffic jam assist, low-speed braking control and traffic sign recognition system form part of the safety suit, as do 10 airbags.
Power trains for the new CR-V Sport and Sport Touring are a 4th-generation, two-motor hybrid-electric system with a 2.0l four-cylinder engine. Combined system output is 152kW and 334Nm, and towing capacity of 453kg.
The entry-point CR-V EX and EX-L use an updated 1.5l turbo four-cylinder engine with 141kW and 242Nm. All CR-V are equipped with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). All models come with driving modes: Econ, Normal, Snow while the range-topper pair get Sport mode.
An updated AWD system is available on all grades and can send up to 50% of engine torque to the rear wheels. For the first time the CR-V features hill descent control as standard across the range, while blind-spot information, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and a driver-attention monitor add to the driver-assist arsenal.
Suspension and steering updates yield a more fun drive, while simultaneously improving ride quality, according to Honda. Its Macpherson strut front suspension and variable-ratio steering mount to a new stiffer subframe that repositions the steering rack to improve feel and accuracy. Handling is said to improve with a stiffer rear subframe for the retuned multilink suspension which features 15% higher spring rate for the upper-spring mount.