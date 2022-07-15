Toyota’s large and luxurious Crown is coming to SA
The strikingly-styled Crown Crossover is chock-a-block with space and comfort
First launched in 1955, the Toyota Crown has been sold in primarily Japanese and other Asian markets as an executive sedan.
In its latest guise the vehicle has transitioned to a global model to be sold in 40 countries and has spawned four distinct body styles including a sedan, estate, crossover and sport. Toyota has confirmed that the Crown Crossover will be introduced in SA early in 2023. More details including pricing will be shared closer to the launch, but we do know that the crossover combines a sedan and an SUV with a striking coupé-like silhouette.
At 4,927mm in length the Crown Crossover is similar in size to the Lexus ES. There are 12 body colours including distinctive bi-tone combinations, and four interior colour combinations.
The interior is luxurious and understated, decorated by “warm steel” to create a sense of quality and richness.
Two power train options are available, namely a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine producing 172 kW with a four-wheel drive system and CVT gearbox, and a more powerful 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol hybrid engine producing 254kW paired with all-wheel drive and a six-speed direct shift automatic transmission.
The Toyota Safety Sense2 active safety package is standard on all Crown grades. The range of accidents it can respond to has been expanded, further enabling enjoyable driving with peace of mind.
The new Crown Crossover is equipped with Toyota Teammate, a suite of driver-assistance technologies that includes remote-controlled parking.