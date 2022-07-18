×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
New Models

2022 Suzuki Ertiga range gets a shake-up

18 July 2022 - 11:19
Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
The new 2022 Suzuki Ertiga range starts at R254,900.
The new 2022 Suzuki Ertiga range starts at R254,900.
Image: Supplied

If you're in the market for a budget-friendly seven-seater/load-lugger, you might be interested to hear Suzuki has given its popular Ertiga lineup something of a revamp.

Gone is the GLX variant, meaning customers can choose between either the entry level GA or range-topping GL, both of which benefit from increased specification.

The Ertiga offers seating for seven.
The Ertiga offers seating for seven.
Image: Supplied

The GA model hits the showroom floor with a generous cache of standard features including electric windows, power steering, air-conditioning (with front ventilated cup holders), central locking, halogen projector headlamps with LED combination taillamps and a 12-volt charging socket located in the front centre console. Other highlights include the addition of an electronic stability programme (ESP) as well as rear parking sensors.

The Ertiga GL builds on this specification with a fresh new set of 15-inch alloy wheels, chrome detailing on the front grille and electrically adjustable/foldable side mirrors finished in body colour. Inside you'll find a multifunction steering wheel, a new seven-inch touchscreen infotainment (compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and a reverse camera for easier urban manoeuvring. Other standard niceties include cruise control, a centre armrest and storage box between the front seats, rear air-conditioning vents plus an additional 12-volt charging socket to keep your gear juiced.

The GL model comes fitted with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard.
The GL model comes fitted with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard.
Image: Supplied

Both model variants are powered by a naturally-aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to deliver 77kW and 138Nm. While the GA is available exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox, the GL can be fitted with an optional four-speed automatic transmission.

Pricing for the new 2022 Suzuki Ertiga range is as follows:

1.5 GA manual: R254,900 

1.5 GL manual: R295,900 

1.5 GL automatic: R312,900

Pricing includes Suzuki’s promotional 200,000km/five-year mechanical warranty and a four-year/60,000 km service plan.

Toyota’s large and luxurious Crown is coming to SA

The strikingly-styled Crown Crossover is chock-a-block with space and comfort
Motoring
2 days ago

It's electrifying: BMW SA bolsters its battery-powered range with i4 and iX3

The new electric BMW i4 provides M4-like performance
Motoring
3 days ago

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is ready for markets

The mid-tier SUV gets a raft of enhanced luxury and safety items, and all the engines get electrification
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Toyota’s large and luxurious Crown is coming to SA New Models
  2. AA expects some relief at the fuel pumps in August — at last news
  3. SA’s top-10 fuel sipping cars for under R250,000 Features
  4. Large family? Here are SA's most affordable seven-seaters Features
  5. The world’s most comfortable back seat is found inside this Bentley SUV news

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...