2022 Suzuki Ertiga range gets a shake-up
Image: Supplied
If you're in the market for a budget-friendly seven-seater/load-lugger, you might be interested to hear Suzuki has given its popular Ertiga lineup something of a revamp.
Gone is the GLX variant, meaning customers can choose between either the entry level GA or range-topping GL, both of which benefit from increased specification.
Image: Supplied
The GA model hits the showroom floor with a generous cache of standard features including electric windows, power steering, air-conditioning (with front ventilated cup holders), central locking, halogen projector headlamps with LED combination taillamps and a 12-volt charging socket located in the front centre console. Other highlights include the addition of an electronic stability programme (ESP) as well as rear parking sensors.
The Ertiga GL builds on this specification with a fresh new set of 15-inch alloy wheels, chrome detailing on the front grille and electrically adjustable/foldable side mirrors finished in body colour. Inside you'll find a multifunction steering wheel, a new seven-inch touchscreen infotainment (compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and a reverse camera for easier urban manoeuvring. Other standard niceties include cruise control, a centre armrest and storage box between the front seats, rear air-conditioning vents plus an additional 12-volt charging socket to keep your gear juiced.
Image: Supplied
Both model variants are powered by a naturally-aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to deliver 77kW and 138Nm. While the GA is available exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox, the GL can be fitted with an optional four-speed automatic transmission.
Pricing for the new 2022 Suzuki Ertiga range is as follows:
1.5 GA manual: R254,900
1.5 GL manual: R295,900
1.5 GL automatic: R312,900
Pricing includes Suzuki’s promotional 200,000km/five-year mechanical warranty and a four-year/60,000 km service plan.
