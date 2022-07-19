WATCH | Mercedes-AMG One rips around the Hockenheimring

Unveiled on June 1, the production-ready Mercedes-AMG One has been whipping the world's petrolheads into a frenzy with its Formula One-derived technology. Indeed, peel away this 782kW hypercar's carbon-fibre skin and you will find that its powered by the exact same 1.6l turbocharged V6 hybrid engine that was used in the 2015 championship-winning Mercedes F1 W06, albeit boosted by additional motor-generators driving the front wheels. It's a seriously trick bit of kit and you can click here to read more about it.

Otherwise, we recommend hitting the play button and watching Mercedes Formula E driver Maro Engel driving one in anger around Germany's legendary Hockenheimring: a demanding 3.7km circuit that not only showcases this machine's impressive pace but also its unique sound; a distinctive timbre that stands out from the rest of the hypercar pack.

Mercedes-AMG plans to build just 275 units of the One, with each wearing a price tag of €2.275 million (roughly R39,634,322). Incredibly, every last example is already spoken for.