Volvo confirmed on Wednesday pricing for its XC40 P6 Recharge. The most affordable all-electric offering in the Swedish carmaker's local model range, the P6 Recharge is equipped with a single electric motor that drives the front wheels. It's powered by a 69kWh lithium-ion battery pack and produces a maximum output of 170kW and 330Nm worth of torque.
In terms of driving range, Volvo claims the P6 Recharge will travel up to 423km on a single charge, according to WLTP driving cycles. Performance? The 0-100km/h sprint is dispatched in a reasonably brisk 7.4 seconds while top speed is limited to 180km/h. A braked towing capacity of 1,500kg matches that of its more powerful twin-motor sibling.
The list of standard features is high and customers can look forward to niceties such as wireless smartphone charging, parking sensors (front and rear), a reversing camera and the company’s latest Android-powered touchscreen infotainment system that sports built-in Google apps and services. Optional on the P6 Recharge is a panoramic sunroof, heated seats and steering wheel and 20-inch alloy wheels (19-inch alloys are standard).
Starting at R1,075,000 including VAT, the order book for the P6 Recharge opens on July 26 with the first units expected to arrive in SA later in the year. Volvo’s signature suite of safety features as well as the Pilot Assist driver support system are also included in the purchase price, along with the Volvo Care package comprising of a five-year maintenance plan and warranty, three years of comprehensive insurance, use of a petrol car for two weeks per year for three years, a public charge cable and a wall-box home charger.
This is how much you'll pay for the Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge in SA
Image: Supplied
Volvo confirmed on Wednesday pricing for its XC40 P6 Recharge. The most affordable all-electric offering in the Swedish carmaker's local model range, the P6 Recharge is equipped with a single electric motor that drives the front wheels. It's powered by a 69kWh lithium-ion battery pack and produces a maximum output of 170kW and 330Nm worth of torque.
In terms of driving range, Volvo claims the P6 Recharge will travel up to 423km on a single charge, according to WLTP driving cycles. Performance? The 0-100km/h sprint is dispatched in a reasonably brisk 7.4 seconds while top speed is limited to 180km/h. A braked towing capacity of 1,500kg matches that of its more powerful twin-motor sibling.
The list of standard features is high and customers can look forward to niceties such as wireless smartphone charging, parking sensors (front and rear), a reversing camera and the company’s latest Android-powered touchscreen infotainment system that sports built-in Google apps and services. Optional on the P6 Recharge is a panoramic sunroof, heated seats and steering wheel and 20-inch alloy wheels (19-inch alloys are standard).
Starting at R1,075,000 including VAT, the order book for the P6 Recharge opens on July 26 with the first units expected to arrive in SA later in the year. Volvo’s signature suite of safety features as well as the Pilot Assist driver support system are also included in the purchase price, along with the Volvo Care package comprising of a five-year maintenance plan and warranty, three years of comprehensive insurance, use of a petrol car for two weeks per year for three years, a public charge cable and a wall-box home charger.
Suave new Hyundai Creta touches down in Mzansi
2022 Suzuki Ertiga range gets a shake-up
Toyota’s large and luxurious Crown is coming to SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos