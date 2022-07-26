Porsche on Tuesday confirmed that the current 992 generation of the iconic 911 sports car range will soon be bolstered by a new GT3 RS derivative. Benefiting from motorsport technology, this hardcore performance halo model is, according to Porsche GT model line boss Andreas Preuninger, "even more optimised for track use than its predecessors".
Porsche has not let much more out of the bag other than that the new GT3 RS will use the same high-revving 4.0l six-cylinder boxer engine as you get in the standard GT3. In case you need a refresher, this unit is tuned to deliver 375kW and 470Nm worth of torque. You can also expect a plethora of chassis and aerodynamic upgrades designed to maximise the car's handling prowess around race circuits as well as your favourite back roads.
The world premiere of the new 911 GT3 RS will be broadcast on newstv.porsche.com on August 17 at 5pm CEST. Don't forget to tune in as it's bound to be a cracker.
Porsche confirms new 911 GT3 RS will soon be joining the fray
Image: Supplied
