New Models

New batch of Toyota GR Yaris models available in SA

27 July 2022 - 12:25
Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
Another allocation of GR Yaris models has reached SA.
Image: Supplied

Did you miss out on the first allocation of Toyota GR Yaris' that arrived in Mzansi last year Well, you're in luck, buddy, because Toyota announced on Wednesday that another batch of these feisty little Japanese hot hatchbacks has just touched down on our shores. 

Toyota hasn't detailed the exact number of cars available but they have stated that only the full bells-and-whistles Rally derivative is on offer this time around. This means you benefit from front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials, a sportier suspension tune, revised power-steering assistance and a set of stunning 18-inch BBS forged alloy wheels shod with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. Yeah, it's definitely the model you want. 

Only the flagship Rally derivative is available this time around.
Image: Supplied

In addition to the mechanical upgrades, the Rally also comes equipped with body-hugging combination leather/Alcantara sports front seats, leather rear seats, a heads-up display, Toyota Safety Sense active safety suite and active noise control. The latter amplifies the sound of that sweet sweet G16E-GTS engine by cancelling out opposing frequencies. 

Speaking of which, the 1.6l three-cylinder turbo motor remains unchanged with a power output of of 198kW at 6,500rpm and 360Nm of torque between 3,000 and 4,600rpm. This is sent to Toyota's proprietary GR-Four all-wheel drive system via a six-speed manual transmission that offers (switchable) automatic rev-matching on downshifts. Expect a 0-100km/h time of 5.5 seconds and top speed of 230km/h — more than enough for most. 

A reverse camera and rear park distance are fitted as standard.
Image: Supplied

New for the 2022 model year is the addition of a reverse camera and rear park distance control. Other standard features include an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, dual-zone climate control, a multi-information display, 12-volt power outlet plus a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel that adjusts for both reach and rake. There's also a decent touchscreen infotainment system that syncs with both Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

TimesLIVE Motoring has written tons about the GR Yaris driving (and racing) experience so you can follow the links below to find out more about what this machine is like to pilot.

Now available at dealers, the new 2022 Toyota GR Yaris models retails for R761,200. This includes a nine service/90,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty.

REVIEW | Filthy weather brings out the best in the Toyota GR Yaris

So there’s this car rally I go on every year called the Targa Ramponi: a two-day jaunt around Mpumalanga with a gang of like-minded enthusiasts who ...
Motoring
6 months ago

WATCH | What a Toyota GR Yaris Cup car is like around the track

It's been over a week since TimesLIVE Motoring competed in the inaugural Toyota GR Cup race held at Killarney International Raceway. And while we ...
Motoring
4 months ago

TimesLIVE Motoring ready for battle in GR Cup Yaris Challenge

Thomas Falkiner gears up for a season of racing in Toyota’s hottest hatchback
Motoring
4 months ago
