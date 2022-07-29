Riding on a smart set of 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 245/65 tyres, the T6 VVT supports a generous 900kg payload and a maximum (braked) towing capacity of 2,000kg. The double-skinned load box measures 1,520mm in length, 1,520mm in width and 470mm in depth and is sprayed with an anti-scratch and corrosion-resistant truck bed liner.
Inside the cabin you'll find a raft of standard features, including power steering, a height-adjustable leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, air-conditioning and electric windows. There's also a radio/MP3 player with Bluetooth connectivity, a handy 12-volt accessory socket and a USB port neatly integrated in the centre console.
JAC Motors launches new petrol-powered T6 2.0l VVT double-cab
JAC Motors has bolstered its local model range with the introduction of the new T6 2.0l VVT double-cab 4x2 Lux.
R35,000 cheaper than its diesel-sipping sibling, this petrol-powered newcomer offers a useful saving for those shopping on a tight budget.
Designed to appeal to everyone, from fleet owners to entrepreneurs who use their bakkies for work and lifestyle purposes, the T6 VVT is powered by a 1997cc four-cylinder petrol engine pushing out 108kW and 190Nm of torque. This is fed to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. JAC claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 10l/100km.
Safety features come in the form of dual front airbags (driver and passenger), ABS brakes with EBD, a reverse camera with park distance control and speed-sensing auto door locks.
In terms of pricing the T6 2.0L VVT 4x2 Lux comes in at R324,900. This includes a five-year/150,000km manufacturer's warranty and a five-year/60,000km service plan.
