New Models

JAC Motors launches new petrol-powered T6 2.0l VVT double-cab

29 July 2022 - 12:33
Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
The new T6 2.0L VVT 4x2 Lux retails for R324,900.
Image: Supplied

JAC Motors has bolstered its local model range with the introduction of the new T6 2.0l VVT double-cab 4x2 Lux.

R35,000 cheaper than its diesel-sipping sibling, this petrol-powered newcomer offers a useful saving for those shopping on a tight budget. 

Designed to appeal to everyone, from fleet owners to entrepreneurs who use their bakkies for work and lifestyle purposes, the T6 VVT is powered by a 1997cc four-cylinder petrol engine pushing out 108kW and 190Nm of torque. This is fed to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. JAC claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 10l/100km.

The T6 2.0L VVT 4x2 Lux supports a payload of 900kg.
Image: Supplied

Riding on a smart set of 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 245/65 tyres, the T6 VVT supports a generous 900kg payload and a maximum (braked) towing capacity of 2,000kg. The double-skinned load box measures 1,520mm in length, 1,520mm in width and 470mm in depth and is sprayed with an anti-scratch and corrosion-resistant truck bed liner.

Inside the cabin you'll find a raft of standard features, including power steering, a height-adjustable leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, air-conditioning and electric windows. There's also a radio/MP3 player with Bluetooth connectivity, a handy 12-volt accessory socket and a USB port neatly integrated in the centre console.

Stylish interior is home to many standard creature comforts.
Image: Supplied

Safety features come in the form of dual front airbags (driver and passenger), ABS brakes with EBD, a reverse camera with park distance control and speed-sensing auto door locks.

In terms of pricing the T6 2.0L VVT 4x2 Lux comes in at R324,900. This includes a five-year/150,000km manufacturer's warranty and a five-year/60,000km service plan.

TimesLIVE

