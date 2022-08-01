×

WATCH | Ignition TV attends the unveiling of the new VW Amarok

01 August 2022 - 08:52 By MOTORING REPORTER

Join the Ignition TV crew as they attend the local unveiling of the new second-generation Volkswagen Amarok that will be available in SA from the first quarter of 2023. 

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Hyundai Creta

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the facelifted Hyundai Creta.
3 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Toyota Starlet

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the fresh new Toyota Starlet hatch.
3 days ago

WATCH | Daredevils set new record for fastest wheel change on a moving car

Some people want to set a Guinness World Record for clocking the quickest time to eat a hot dog with no hands. Others will spend 30 years growing ...
5 days ago
