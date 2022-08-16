Bentley has given the world a glimpse of a special new model set to debut at this year's Monterey Car Week. Named after a massive crater lake in Kintamani on the island of Bali, Indonesia, the Mulliner Batur is a handcrafted creation built to showcase the marque's all-new design language that merges elements of the past with the forward-thinking ethos of the future. In short, this is the path Bentley will be pursuing with its new generation of battery electric vehicles; the first of which is expected to make its public debut in 2025.
This being said, Bentley has confirmed that the Batur will be powered by the firm's W12 petrol engine tuned to deliver "more power and torque than ever before". According to Bentley this increased muscle will be backed up by "the most advanced chassis system ever, bringing exceptional dynamism to match stunning straight-line performance".
As you would expect from such an exclusive vehicle, the Batur also offers an almost limitless amount of personalisation opportunities. The colour and finish of every surface and component can be customised to suit customer preferences while material options include everything from sustainable natural fibre composites, low-CO2 leather and even 3D printed 18K gold. Depending on the size of your wallet the sky is pretty much the limit.
The new Bentley Mulliner Batur will be revealed to the world from Monterey Car Week at 04:00 BST on Sunday August 21 (20:00 PST on Saturday August 20).
Bentley teases exclusive new Mulliner Batur
Image: Supplied
