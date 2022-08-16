Highlights include the optional high-resolution MBUX Hyperscreen that runs the width of the car's dashboard to bring occupants the ultimate automotive infotainment experience. Other standout design elements come in the form of turbine-shaped climate-control vents and a “floating” centre console that seamlessly blends into the instrument panel.
Mercedes-Benz offers a glimpse of new EQE SUV interior
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz has given us a taste of what the cabin of its forthcoming EQE SUV will look like. The vehicle is being unveiled in October.
Described as the multipurpose variant of the all-electric EQE executive saloon, the EQE SUV slots in beneath the larger EQS SUV and, in comparison, promises sharper and more dynamic handling. Not that many customers will care about this because, let's face it, the majority of buyers are more interested in interior technology and features. And in this department, the EQE SUV doesn't disappoint.
Image: Supplied
Highlights include the optional high-resolution MBUX Hyperscreen that runs the width of the car's dashboard to bring occupants the ultimate automotive infotainment experience. Other standout design elements come in the form of turbine-shaped climate-control vents and a “floating” centre console that seamlessly blends into the instrument panel.
Mercedes-Benz has festooned the EQE SUV cabin with an array of interesting materials, including leather, wood, glass and aluminium, scored with a 3D relief-look finish. The laser-cut trim element, backlit with the Mercedes pattern, also creates a special ambience. Adding to personalisation is a choice of five co-ordinated colour combinations.
More will be revealed when the EQE SUV celebrates its world premiere on October 16.
