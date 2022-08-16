×

New Models

Mitsubishi launches new Triton GL single-cab bakkie

16 August 2022 - 17:39
Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
The Triton GL single-cab is priced at R409,995.
Image: Supplied

Mitsubishi has introduced a new single-cab version of its capable Triton bakkie. Designed to appeal to commercial users and fleet owners, this rugged workhorse also shows off the Triton's revised exterior styling that will soon roll out across the rest of the range. 

This no-nonsense GL model comes fitted as standard with a black front bumper as well as black door handles and side mirrors. Rugged 16-inch steel wheels are suspended by heavy duty above-the-axle leaf springs at the rear and a double wishbone setup at the front. The latter incorporates coil springs and a stabiliser bar. Mitsubishi claims the Triton GL single cab has a one-ton payload capacity, making it perfectly suited to the rigours of small business. Integrated cargo hooks allow loads to be secured safely and with ease.

Workmanlike interior equipped with AC as standard.
Image: Supplied

The utilitarian cabin of this Mitsubishi bakkie is super basic by modern standards with seats covered in hard-wearing vinyl for dust-beating practicality. While an infotainment system isn't included you do get air-conditioning, electric windows, an immobiliser as well as dual front airbags. Central locking and ABS brakes are also included.

The bakkie sports a one-ton payload.
Image: Supplied

Powering the GL single-cab is the firm's proven 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that produces 100kW and 324Nm of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Although all-wheel drive isn't an option, Mitsubishi has equipped the GL with a limited-slip differential to improve traction in slippery driving conditions.

Pricing? The Mitsubishi Triton GL single-cab comes in at R409,995, which is R75,000 cheaper than its double-cab sibling. This includes a three-year/100,000km warranty, five-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/unlimited km roadside assistance package. 

